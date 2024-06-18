Below is a look at the seven additions and some notes including another top target.

Those needs start with a pitching staff that finished 13th in the SEC with a 5.94 team ERA.

AUBURN | After a disappointing conference season, Auburn had some serious needs it had to address in the transfer portal.

RHP MASON KOCH, Creighton

Koch was 5-1 with a 3.29 ERA and six saves in 25 appearances out of the bullpen as a sophomore last season. He struck out an impressive 60 batters in 38.1 innings. Koch will get an opportunity to convert to a starter at Auburn.

RHP RYAN HETZLER, Cal Baptist

In 25 appearances out of the bullpen, Hetzler was 5-1 with a 2.59 ERA and four saves as a freshman last season. He had 38 strikeouts in 41.2 innings. He will also get an opportunity as a starter.

RHP SAMUEL DUTTON, LSU

Dutton was used as a starter as a freshman at LSU while working mainly out of the bullpen the previous two seasons. As a junior last season, he was 0-2 with a 5.86 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 27.2 innings.

IF/OF ANDREW DUTTON, Birmingham-Southern

Samuel’s older brother, Andrew batted .340 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 42 RBI last season. He’s a left-handed bat that can play middle infield or corner outfield.

OF BRISTOL CARTER, East Carolina

Carter was a second-team Freshman All-American last season, batting .346 with seven doubles, two home runs and 31 RBI. He also had two outfield assists and just one error. He’s expected to play centerfield and could potentially bat leadoff. Carter, who bats right-handed, also has the potential to grow into more power as he continues his college career.

UT LUCAS STEELE, Samford

A switch-hitter, Steele has batted .280 with 25 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 112 RBI in two seasons at Samford. He can play corner outfield, first base or catcher.

SS ERIC SNOW, South Florida

In two seasons at USF, playing mainly shortstop, Snow batted .293 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 46 RBI. The right-hander also stole 11 bases. He was a Freshman All-American in 2023, batting .327 with 11 doubles and six home runs. Injuries limited him to a .248 average last year with seven extra-base hits. He will compete with Andrew Dutton, Deric Fabian, Eric Guevara and a couple of freshmen for spots at second base, shortstop and third base.

NOTES

** Auburn is looking to add one more transfer, an experienced left-handed starter, from the portal. One top target is Zach Root from East Carolina, who was 5-2 with a 3.82 ERA in 11 starts last season. He had 69 strikeouts in 63.2 innings. He also earned a save in his lone appearance out of the bullpen.

** Auburn plans a different offseason for its pitchers, training all of them as starters with the exception of established relievers such as John Armstrong.

** Cooper McMurray should have a decision on his Auburn future fairly soon. The power-hitting first baseman has a year of eligibility remaining if he chooses to use it. Sources indicate McMurray is leaning to returning but a final decision hasn’t been made.

** The 2024 MLB Draft is scheduled for July 14-16 and will consist of 20 rounds.

BASEBALL MAKING MOVES IN PORTAL

TIGERS SIGN TOP 5 CLASS