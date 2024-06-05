Rebuilding the roster for 2025 has already begun.

After hosting NCAA Regionals in the previous two seasons and making a second College World Series appearance in the the previous three offseason in 2022, the Tigers finished 8-22 in the SEC and out of the postseason.

AUBURN | It’s going to be an important offseason for Auburn’s baseball team.

INTO THE PORTAL AND BEYOND

Six Auburn players have entered the transfer portal since it opened June 3 including four position players and two pitchers.

Outfielders Chris Stanfield and Kaleb Freeman along with infielders Gavin Miller and Ty Mauldin all entered the portal. Stanfield batted .276 with eight doubles, one triple and four home runs in 51 starts as a sophomore.

Freeman hit .200 in 14 games including six starts while Miller hit .281 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBI in 26 games including 15 starts. Mauldin was 1 of 2 at the plate in three games.

Left-handed pitcher Zach Crotchfelt and right-hander Cameron Keshock are also moving on. Crotchfelt was 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA in seven appearances while Keshock was 0-0 with a 10.13 ERA in five appearances.

Nine players have completed their eligibility in catcher Carter Wright, infielders Caden Green, Cooper Weiss and Javon Hernandez, designated hitter Christian Hall, outfielders Mason Maners and Bobby Peirce, and left-handed pitchers Tanner Bauman and Konner Copeland.

DECISIONS TO MAKE

Auburn is waiting on decisions from a number of players who could enter the draft or return for next season. The transfer portal is also an option for some of them.

The most anticipated decision will come from Cooper McMurray, who has one year of eligibility remaining if he chooses to use it. The first baseman batted .296 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 56 RBI last season.

Right-handed pitchers Will Cannon, Christian Herberholz, John Armstrong, Parker Carlson and Joseph Gonzalez all have the option to return for next spring.

Right-hander Chase Allsup is expected to enter the 2024 MLB Draft.

TOP PORTAL TARGETS

Auburn would like to sign six players in the portal with pitching the priority. The Tigers are looking for two potential weekend starters along with a closer to help bolster a staff that finished 13th in the SEC with a 5.94 ERA.

AU would also like to add some right-handed power to the lineup with a corner outfielder and a versatile player that could play a couple of positions including in the infield a priority.

AU would also like to add a rangy centerfielder with the potential to bat leadoff if one becomes available.

Those needs could change depending on the decisions of several players.

Auburn has already secured official visits for two pitchers this weekend in Cal Baptist right-hander Ryan Hetzler and South Florida right-hander Chandler Dorsey.

In 25 appearances out of the bullpen, Hetzler was 5-1 with a 2.59 ERA and four saves as a freshman last season. He had 38 strikeouts in 41.2 innings.

In 26 appearances out of the bullpen, Chandler was 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA and eight saves as a sophomore. He had 41 strikeouts in 30.0 innings.

In the field, one of the top targets is Samford switch-hitting catcher/outfielder Lucas Steele. In two seasons, Steele has batted .280 with 25 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 112 RBI for the Bulldogs.

AU is hoping to bring Steele in for a visit in the coming weeks.

ODDS AND ENDS

** While it’s subject to change at anytime depending on what jobs could become available, Butch Thompson’s staff is expected to return intact for the 2025 season.

** Ike Irish, who recently announced he was returning next season, is expected to play both catcher and outfield as a junior. Cade Belyeu could play centerfield if AU can’t find a replacement for Stanfield in the portal. Belyeu can also play either of the corner outfield positions.

** Auburn signed a pitching-heavy 2024 class in November that will enroll in the fall. The strength of the group is one reason AU only wants to sign three pitchers in the portal. The top three arms in the class are all from the state of Alabama in right-hander Connor Gatwood from Baker in Mobile, right-hander Christian Chatterton from Brooks in Killen and left-hander Jackson Sanders from Valley.

** Auburn does not plan to sign a shortstop in the portal with Deric Fabian and Eric Guevara returning along with the expected addition of ’24 signee Addison Klepsch from Del Norte in San Diego, Calif., this fall. Over the last two seasons, Klepsch batted .347 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI. He also stole 35 bases.

** The 2024 MLB Draft is scheduled for July 14-16 and will consist of 20 rounds. We’ll have more on how the draft could impact AU’s signing class and roster next month.