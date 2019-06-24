AUBURN | The ninth in our series of ranking Auburn football by position continues today with special teams at No. 2. We’re counting down from 10 to 1 this summer.

WHY NO. 2: Auburn returns the second-team All-SEC punter, its starting kicker, who made 13 of 16 field goals under 50 yards, its top kick returner, who had a 96-yard return for a touchdown, and three players that combined to block seven kicks.

OVERVIEW: Auburn improved almost across the board in special teams last season, especially at punter where Australian Arryn Siposs arrived to average 44.2 yards per punt, which ranked 18th nationally, and 41.9 in net punting, which ranked fifth. Siposs should be even more productive this fall, in only his second season of American football.

Anders Carlson stepped in for his older brother and made 15 of 25 field goals (60 percent), but was 13 of 16 (81 percent) inside of 50 yards. He also continued AU’s SEC record streak of 274 consecutive made extra points, which dates back to 2013. The NCAA record is 302 set by Florida State from 2012-16.

Auburn will have to find a new punt returner, but Noah Igbinoghene is back as the top kick returner after averaging 28.3 yards per returns including a 96-yard return against Arkansas. Shaun Shivers, JaTarvious Whitlow, Eli Stove and Anthony Schwartz are all candidates to join Igbinoghene on the kick return team.

The competition for punt returner is pretty wide open with Christian Tutt probably the favorite going into preseason practice. Other possibilities include Matthew Hill and perhaps Shivers or Schwartz.

The Tigers field goal and punt block teams were extraordinary last season totaling seven blocks including one that was recovered for a touchdown. Marlon Davidson blocked three field goal attempts, Jordyn Peters blocked three punts and Smoke Monday blocked one punt as Auburn tied Baylor and Toledo for most blocked kicks nationally.

Auburn also returns starting long snapper Bill Taylor but will have to find a new holder.

FINAL NOTE: A team strength last season, Auburn’s special teams should be even better this year with a year of experience for both Siposs and Carlson, who both possess All-American potential. The Tigers return a lotto impact players on special teams but will still have to rely on new players to step up in certain key areas like punt and kickoff coverage teams.

