AUBURN | The fourth in our series of ranking Auburn football by position continues today with running backs at No. 7. We’ll countdown from 10 to 1 over the next couple of weeks.

WHY NO. 7: It was one of the least productive position groups on the team last season with Auburn ranking 10th in the SEC in rushing offense averaging 167.5 yards per game, the worst of the Gus Malzahn era. Leading rusher JaTarvious Whitlow gained 787 yards, which ranked 13th in the conference.



OVERVIEW: There were some signs at the end of last season and this spring that Auburn’s running backs were poised for a bounce back this fall starting with the development of Whitlow.



The former Class 2A quarterback/athlete was still getting used to being a full-time running back at the start of last fall. Whitlow, a third-year sophomore, looked much more comfortable and explosive this spring and should be Auburn’s workhorse this fall.



It appears the Tigers are also in the process of developing more quality depth at the position. Senior Kam Martin returns with 1,231 career yards and six touchdowns to his credit and sophomore Shaun Shivers should be ready to contribute even more after averaging 5.3 yards per carry as a true freshman last year.



Two true freshman could also figure into the mix this fall with D.J. Williams impressing this spring with his ability, toughness and ball security and Mark-Antony Richards set to bring even more speed to the position when he enrolls later this month.



Another intriguing running back to watch is redshirt freshman Harold Joiner, who has worked at running back and wide receiver and could also play some H-back this fall. In addition, junior Malik Miller brings dependable pass blocking and pass receiving out of the backfield.



FINAL NOTE: Like linebackers, quarterbacks and H-backs/tight ends, this position has the potential to be much better this fall. The potential is certainly there, they’ve just got to prove it in the arena. It should help that they’ll be running behind an offensive line with five fifth-year senior starters. Having a dual-threat quarterback like Joey Gatewood would also open up more room for the backs. Malzahn has produced some of the SEC's most devastating rushing offenses and it's quite possible this group is poised to put up some big numbers.



