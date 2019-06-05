AUBURN | The seventh in our series of ranking Auburn football by position continues today with the cornerbacks and nickels at No. 4. We’re counting down from 10 to 1 over the next couple of weeks.

WHY NO. 4: Auburn returns two veterans at cornerback including a senior with a load of starting experience and a junior that could be a high pick in next spring’s NFL Draft. The depth is a little thin at the position and the projected starter at nickel will be an untested sophomore.



OVERVIEW: Senior Javaris Davis and junior Noah Igbinoghene give Auburn two experienced and talented starters at cornerback. Despite a series of nagging injuries, Davis has played in 36 career games with 24 starts. He’s worked at both corner and nickel, but is expected to play mainly corner this fall.



Igbinoghene had an outstanding spring a year after moving from wide receiver and starting nine games last fall. He’ll get the opportunity to matchup head-to-head against many of the SEC’s best wideouts this fall.



The top backup at cornerback will be sophomore Roger McCreary, who played in eight games as a backup last fall.



At nickel, sophomore Christian Tutt projects as the starter with junior Jordyn Peters capable of playing nickel, dime or backup safety. Further depth at both corner and nickel will come from junior Traivon Leonard and freshman Zion Puckett.



Freshmen Nehemiah Pritchett and Jaylin Simpson enrolled at the end of May and will have every opportunity to work into the playing rotation. Auburn also continues to look for potential late signees or transfers at the position.



FINAL NOTE: The key to this position is keeping Davis and Igbinoghene healthy, especially early, and establishing some quality depth as the season moves forward. Auburn will face some outstanding quarterback/receiver combos this season so this group will be tested early and often. One potential advantage is a talented defensive line and what should be an improved pass rush.



MORE RANKINGS



10. Tight end and H-back



9. Quarterbacks

8. Linebackers

7. Running backs

6. Offensive line

5. Wide receivers