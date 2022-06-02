Profiling the PWO’s

Etheredge, 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, caught 36 passes for 451 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns for Auburn (Ala.) High as a senior. He is the son of Auburn HS head coach Keith Etheredge. He’s expected to play slot receiver/flex tight end along with some H-back at Auburn. Etheredge turned down offers from Samford and Austin Peay to walk-on at AU. He’s also a fantastic student with a 4.1 GPA and 31 on the ACT.

AUBURN | In addition to the 10 signees that reported to Auburn last weekend, seven preferred walk-ons also arrived and began summer workouts.

WR/DB WHIT JOHNSON

Johnson, 6-foot and 175 pounds, was a standout wide receiver and defensive back at Cherokee County in Centre, Ala., and could play either position at Auburn. He was also a standout on the track team and reportedly runs a 4.52 40-yard dash. Johnson originally committed to being a walk-on at Tennessee.

DB MAC MCCLINTON

McClinton, 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, played mainly running back and defensive back for Trinity in Montgomery, Ala., but is expected to be a defensive back for the Tigers. He comes from an Auburn family. His grandfather, Buddy, was an All-American defensive back at AU from 1967-69, and his father, David, was a walk-on in the mid-1990’s. He turned down offers from Samford, Kennesaw State and Murray State to walk-on at AU.

P DANIEL PEREZ

Perez, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, averaged 52 yards on five punts in his final high school game for Brentwood (Tenn.) High. He is rated a 5-star and the nation’s No. 22 punter in the 2022 class by Kohl’s Kicking. He turned down an offer from Austin Peay to walk-on at AU.

RB LUKE REEBALS

Reebals had 4,525 all-purpose yards including 2,846 rushing and scored more than 30 touchdowns in his career at Briarwood Christian in Birmingham, Ala. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Reebals played receiver as a sophomore and could also play that position at AU.

OL EVAN RICHARD

Richard, 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, started 34 career games for Cullman (Ala.) High totaling 33 knockdowns. He was named first-team All-Area. Richard turned down offers from Chattanooga, Morehead State and Concordia to walk-on at AU.

DB PAUL THOMPSON

Thompson, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, was a standout safety at Hoover (Ala.) High earning Alabama High School Player of the Week honors last fall after returning an interception 93 yards for a touchdown against Prattville. Thompson turned down offers from North Alabama, Birmingham Southern, Presbyterian, Bethel College and Maryville to walk-on at AU.

