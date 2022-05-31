Newcomer profiles: Offense

RB DAMARI ALSTON

Alston rushed for 4,195 yards and 62 touchdowns in his career at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Ga., which are both school records. He was one of Auburn’s most important commitments, playing a key role in recruiting other top targets and maintaining a strong on-line presence. Alston will join a running back room with four other scholarship players. He’s not likely to challenge Tank Bigsby for the starting position but has the potential to finish preseason drills anywhere from second to fifth on the depth chart. The odds of Alston playing and having an impact this fall are pretty high.

WR CAMDEN BROWN

Brown had 24 catches for 483 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior at St. Thomas Aquinas in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. He was a key pickup at a need position and part of AU’s strong finish going into the early signing period last December. Brown will join a wide receiver room short on experience and proven talent. He has a chance to develop into a top target and earn immediate playing time or even a starting position. Brown’s chances of playing this season and having an impact is very high.

WR OMARI KELLY

Kelly had 151 receptions for 2,347 yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons at Hewitt-Trussville in Trussville, Ala. He was also a standout on the track team. Like Brown, Kelly will have an opportunity to make an early impact at the receiver position. He should also get a look on special teams. The odds of Kelly making an impact this fall are high.

WR DAZALIN WORSHAM

In two seasons at Miami, Worsham didn’t record a reception. He was limited to just one game due to a series of injuries, but was healthy enough this spring to get work with the first- and second-team offense. “(Worsham) all spring long has done a really, really good job,” UM coach Mario Cristobal told local reporters. Worsham, a Trussville, Ala., native, entered the transfer portal at the end of April and chose Auburn less than a week later. Assuming he can stay healthy, Worsham has a great chance to play right away this season.

PK ALEX MCPHERSON

McPherson was ranked as the nation’s No. 1 kicker in the 2022 class and should be the next in what has been a long line of successful kickers at Auburn. He capped off his high school career by making a 58-yard field goal in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. With Anders Carlson returning for his sixth season, it’s unlikely McPherson will earn a starting position this fall. But he should be able to push Carlson and has the ability to step in if Carlson struggles returning from knee surgery. McPherson’s chances of playing this fall is probably low at this time.