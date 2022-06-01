Newcomer profiles: Defense

DL ENYCE SLEDGE

With six defensive linemen transferring away, Sledge will have a chance to step in and play right away. He could play noseguard or defensive tackle. It’s unlikely he’s ready to step in and push for a starting position but being in the playing rotation would be a good first step for the true freshman. Don’t be surprised if Sledge plays well above his 3-star ranking. He’s got a strong work ethic and is already built a lot like an SEC defensive lineman. He’s got a pretty good chance of playing this fall.

DL MORRIS JOSEPH

The Memphis transfer totaled 91 tackles, 16.0 tackles-for-loss and 9.5 sacks over the previous two seasons. He has just one year of eligibility remaining but should give AU an important rotational player at defensive tackle that has the potential to help out on passing downs. The odds of Joseph playing this fall are very high and he should be an important backup to Colby Wooden and Marcus Harris.

LB ROBERT WOODYARD

The second-highest rated prospect in Auburn’s 2022 class, Woodyard will also have a chance to play right away despite the Tigers having seven linebackers this spring. Woodyard is a physical inside linebacker that had over 200 tackles in his last two seasons at Williamson in Mobile, Ala. He’s that inside thumper that AU hasn’t necessarily had since K.J. Britt graduated in 2019. He’s also the type of player that can help out right away on special teams. The odds of Woodyard playing this season are pretty high.

DB AUSTIN AUSBERRY

The highest-rated signee in AU’s class, Ausberry has the athleticism and smarts to play any position in the secondary including corner, nickel or safety. Ausberry led University Lab in Baton Rouge, La., to a state championship as a senior playing defensive back and wide receiver. He also starred for the track team. He’s a strong candidate to play special teams at AU. The odds of Ausberry playing this fall are very high and I wouldn’t rule him out winning a starting job by midseason.

S CRAIG MCDONALD

The Iowa State safety transfer had 41 tackles and two interceptions last year. He has three years of eligibility left. AU needs to replace Smoke Monday at safety and McDonald is probably the leading candidate to start alongside Zion Puckett going into camp. His biggest competition will likely come from sophomore Cayden Bridges, true freshman Caleb Wooden and possibly Ausberry. The odds are very high on McDonald playing this fall and pretty high on him winning a starting job in camp.

