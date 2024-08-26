“I think it'll be a few games in before we kind of settle into exactly what it looks like,” said Freeze. “But we actually rotated Tyler Johnson, Percy and D-Wade and kind of a three-way rotation there along with Bradyn Joiner at that guard position.

Senior transfer Percy Lewis and redshirt freshman Tyler Johnson were listed as co-starters at left tackle while senior Dillon Wade was listed as the starter at left guard.

AUBURN | Auburn released its official depth chart Monday but Hugh Freeze was quick to dismiss it, especially on the offensive line.

“And I think it's the most likelihood is you're gonna see, you know, D-Wade play a little of both and us rotate around him at that tackle position and kinda see who plays the best.”

The depth chart also list 37 total starters and no backups on defense, which Freeze found a little amusing during his Monday press conference.

“Ya’ll know how I’ve felt about depth charts since day one. I think they’re ridiculous. They’re not accurate and I’m not trying to hide something from you,” said Freeze. “Defensively, you want to talk about the defensive tackles, we’ve got six that we’re going to rotate in and out. And I couldn’t care less who goes out there on the first snap. I really don’t. I don’t care.

“And obviously with DJ, we’ve got 37 starters so. You better play a lot of guys early in the year. I mean, I’m laughing about it, but you know, to some people, it matters. To some kid, it matters. To some mama, it matters. So we’ll list them all as starters and the ones we think have earned the right to roll out there and play.”

Auburn opens the season against Alabama A&M Saturday, Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.

OFFICIAL DEPTH CHART: OFFENSE

OFFICIAL DEPTH CHART: DEFENSE