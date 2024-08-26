PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

O-line unsettled as Auburn releases depth chart

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Auburn released its official depth chart Monday but Hugh Freeze was quick to dismiss it, especially on the offensive line.

Senior transfer Percy Lewis and redshirt freshman Tyler Johnson were listed as co-starters at left tackle while senior Dillon Wade was listed as the starter at left guard.

“I think it'll be a few games in before we kind of settle into exactly what it looks like,” said Freeze. “But we actually rotated Tyler Johnson, Percy and D-Wade and kind of a three-way rotation there along with Bradyn Joiner at that guard position.

Freeze expects to play a lot of players in Auburn's opener against Alabama A&M.
Freeze expects to play a lot of players in Auburn's opener against Alabama A&M. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“And I think it's the most likelihood is you're gonna see, you know, D-Wade play a little of both and us rotate around him at that tackle position and kinda see who plays the best.”

The depth chart also list 37 total starters and no backups on defense, which Freeze found a little amusing during his Monday press conference.

“Ya’ll know how I’ve felt about depth charts since day one. I think they’re ridiculous. They’re not accurate and I’m not trying to hide something from you,” said Freeze. “Defensively, you want to talk about the defensive tackles, we’ve got six that we’re going to rotate in and out. And I couldn’t care less who goes out there on the first snap. I really don’t. I don’t care.

“And obviously with DJ, we’ve got 37 starters so. You better play a lot of guys early in the year. I mean, I’m laughing about it, but you know, to some people, it matters. To some kid, it matters. To some mama, it matters. So we’ll list them all as starters and the ones we think have earned the right to roll out there and play.”

Auburn opens the season against Alabama A&M Saturday, Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.

OFFICIAL DEPTH CHART: OFFENSE

OFFICIAL DEPTH CHART: DEFENSE

