PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Week 1 depth chart: Defense

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | It's game week and Auburn has released an official depth chart for the opener.

A lot of the position battles are set with just a couple of exceptions including safety although defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin listed an astonishing 37 starters.

Below, is a look at the official depth chart on defense including many freshmen and transfers projected as starters or key backups..

Thompson has become a key team leader after transferring from Texas.
Thompson has become a key team leader after transferring from Texas. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Philip Blidi, Sr. (6-3, 284) -OR-

1. Malik Blocton, TFr. (6-3, 291) -OR-

1. Gage Keys, Jr. (6-4, 291) -OR-

1. T.J. Lindsey, TFr. (6-3, 294)

NOSETACKLE

1. Isaiah Raikes, Sr. (6-1, 323) -OR-

1. Jayson Jones, Sr. (6-6, 355) -OR-

1. Trill Carter, Sr. (6-0, 299) -OR-

1. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Jr. (6-4, 293)

DEFENSIVE END

1. Keldric Faulk, So. (6-6, 288) -OR-

1. Zykeivous Walker, Jr. (6-4, 291) -OR-

1. Amaris Williams, TFr. (6-2, 269)

Auburn has added a lot of depth at along the defensive line with the addition of four transfers and three talented freshman. The staff expects to rotate 6-7 at defensive tackle and noseguard combined. Faulk is a rising star at defensive end and will be backed up by another rising star in Williams and a seasoned veteran in Walker. Both Faulk and Walker can slide inside in pass-rushing situations.

BUCK LINEBACKER

1. Jalen McLeod, Sr. (6-1, 236) -OR-

1. Keyron Crawford, Jr. (6-4, 245) -OR-

1. Jamonta Waller, TFr. (6-0, 243)

DIME (WILL LINEBACKER)

1. Eugene Asante, Sr. (6-1, 219) -OR-

1. Robert Woodyard, So. (6-0, 220) -OR-

1. Laquan Robinson, Jr. (6-1, 204)

MIKE LINEBACKER

1. Dorian Mausi, Sr. (6-1, 234) -OR-

1. Fa'Najae Gotay, Sr. (6-0, 230) -OR-

1. D.J. Barber, TFr. (5-11, 226)

SAM LINEBACKER

1. Austin Keys, Sr. (6-2, 247) -OR-

1. Demarcus Riddick, TFr. (6-2, 217)

This is a very strong position with talent, experience and depth. Asante is the leader of the defense and Keys could have a breakout season if he can stay healthy. Mausi and Gotay are experienced backups and Woodyard has had a strong offseason. Riddick is too talented not to play and will also impact special teams.

McLeod and Crawford have wrecked havoc during fall camp and give Auburn a talented pair of pass rushers along with Waller.

STAR (NICKEL)

1. Champ Anthony, Jr. (5-11, 182) -OR-

1. Jahquez Robinson, Jr. (6-2, 205) -OR-

1. Kensley Louidor-Faustin, TFr. (5-11, 177)

FIELD SAFETY

1. Caleb Wooden, Jr. (6-1, 192) -OR-

1. Kaleb Harris, TFr. (6-1, 201) -OR-

1. Griffin Speaks, Sr. (5-11, 180)

BOUNDARY SAFETY

1. Jerrin Thompson, Sr. (6-0, 186) -OR-

1. Sylvester Smith, RFr. (6-0, 192) -OR-

1. Terrance Love, So. (6-2, 220)

CORNERBACK

1. Keionte Scott, Sr. (6-0, 192) -OR-

1. Antonio Kite, So. (6-0, 175) -OR-

1. A’Mon Lane-Ganus, TFr. (5-10, 179)

CORNERBACK

1. Kayin Lee, So. (5-11, 181) -OR-

1. JC Hart, RFr. (6-2, 199) -OR-

1. Jay Crawford, TFr. (5-11, 179)

Auburn needed some young cornerbacks to step up during camp and Hart, Kite and Crawford did just that. They'll be the top backups at corner and play early..Experienced depth is still an issue and keeping Scott, Lee and Anthony relatively healthy will be a key for this defense.

At safety, the competition could stretch into the early part of the season. Thompson was an important portal addition, who has stepped up as a probable starter and a key leader of the secondary. Wooden is also a probable starter while Smith, Love and Harris have earned spots in the playing rotation.

WEEK 1 DEPTH CHART: OFFENSE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mvd2Vlay0xLWRlcHRoLWNoYXJ0LWRlZmVuc2UtYXVidXJuLXRpZ2Vy cy1mb290YmFsbCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBp dDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0 OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXVidXJuLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGd2Vl ay0xLWRlcHRoLWNoYXJ0LWRlZmVuc2UtYXVidXJuLXRpZ2Vycy1mb290YmFs bCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDc0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9u b3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==