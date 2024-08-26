Below, is a look at the official depth chart on defense including many freshmen and transfers projected as starters or key backups..

A lot of the position battles are set with just a couple of exceptions including safety although defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin listed an astonishing 37 starters.

AUBURN | It's game week and Auburn has released an official depth chart for the opener.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Philip Blidi, Sr. (6-3, 284) -OR-

1. Malik Blocton, TFr. (6-3, 291) -OR-

1. Gage Keys, Jr. (6-4, 291) -OR-

1. T.J. Lindsey, TFr. (6-3, 294)

NOSETACKLE

1. Isaiah Raikes, Sr. (6-1, 323) -OR-

1. Jayson Jones, Sr. (6-6, 355) -OR-

1. Trill Carter, Sr. (6-0, 299) -OR-

1. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Jr. (6-4, 293)

DEFENSIVE END

1. Keldric Faulk, So. (6-6, 288) -OR-

1. Zykeivous Walker, Jr. (6-4, 291) -OR-

1. Amaris Williams, TFr. (6-2, 269)

Auburn has added a lot of depth at along the defensive line with the addition of four transfers and three talented freshman. The staff expects to rotate 6-7 at defensive tackle and noseguard combined. Faulk is a rising star at defensive end and will be backed up by another rising star in Williams and a seasoned veteran in Walker. Both Faulk and Walker can slide inside in pass-rushing situations.

BUCK LINEBACKER

1. Jalen McLeod, Sr. (6-1, 236) -OR-

1. Keyron Crawford, Jr. (6-4, 245) -OR-

1. Jamonta Waller, TFr. (6-0, 243)

DIME (WILL LINEBACKER)

1. Eugene Asante, Sr. (6-1, 219) -OR-

1. Robert Woodyard, So. (6-0, 220) -OR-

1. Laquan Robinson, Jr. (6-1, 204)

MIKE LINEBACKER

1. Dorian Mausi, Sr. (6-1, 234) -OR-

1. Fa'Najae Gotay, Sr. (6-0, 230) -OR-

1. D.J. Barber, TFr. (5-11, 226)

SAM LINEBACKER

1. Austin Keys, Sr. (6-2, 247) -OR-

1. Demarcus Riddick, TFr. (6-2, 217)

This is a very strong position with talent, experience and depth. Asante is the leader of the defense and Keys could have a breakout season if he can stay healthy. Mausi and Gotay are experienced backups and Woodyard has had a strong offseason. Riddick is too talented not to play and will also impact special teams.

McLeod and Crawford have wrecked havoc during fall camp and give Auburn a talented pair of pass rushers along with Waller.

STAR (NICKEL)

1. Champ Anthony, Jr. (5-11, 182) -OR-

1. Jahquez Robinson, Jr. (6-2, 205) -OR-

1. Kensley Louidor-Faustin, TFr. (5-11, 177)

FIELD SAFETY

1. Caleb Wooden, Jr. (6-1, 192) -OR-

1. Kaleb Harris, TFr. (6-1, 201) -OR-

1. Griffin Speaks, Sr. (5-11, 180)

BOUNDARY SAFETY

1. Jerrin Thompson, Sr. (6-0, 186) -OR-

1. Sylvester Smith, RFr. (6-0, 192) -OR-

1. Terrance Love, So. (6-2, 220)

CORNERBACK

1. Keionte Scott, Sr. (6-0, 192) -OR-

1. Antonio Kite, So. (6-0, 175) -OR-

1. A’Mon Lane-Ganus, TFr. (5-10, 179)

CORNERBACK

1. Kayin Lee, So. (5-11, 181) -OR-

1. JC Hart, RFr. (6-2, 199) -OR-

1. Jay Crawford, TFr. (5-11, 179)

Auburn needed some young cornerbacks to step up during camp and Hart, Kite and Crawford did just that. They'll be the top backups at corner and play early..Experienced depth is still an issue and keeping Scott, Lee and Anthony relatively healthy will be a key for this defense.

At safety, the competition could stretch into the early part of the season. Thompson was an important portal addition, who has stepped up as a probable starter and a key leader of the secondary. Wooden is also a probable starter while Smith, Love and Harris have earned spots in the playing rotation.

