Below, is a look at the official depth chart on offense including many freshmen and transfers projected as starters or key backups..

QUARTERBACK

1. Payton Thorne, Sr. (6-2, 203)

2. Hank Brown, RFr. (6-4, 208)

3. Holden Geriner, So. (6-3, 205)

4. Walker White, TFr. (6-3, 225)

Thorne is the clear starter and team leader while Brown won a competitive battle for the backup job. The schedule sets up well for Thorne to get off to a good start with five consecutive home games. It should also offer Brown some early opportunities for key snaps as the backup. Geriner and White will have to take advantage of their practice and meeting time to gain more experience and prepare to battle for the position in the spring.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Jarquez Hunter, Sr. (5-10, 209)

2. Damari Alston, Jr. (5-9, 209)

3. Jeremiah Cobb, So. (5-11, 196)

4. Justin Jones, Jr. (6-1, 209)

5. Sean Jackson, Sr. (5-9, 239)

Hunter and Alston should be an exciting 1-2 punch this fall with Cobb as an explosive No. 3 tailback that can also make an impact on special teams. Jackson and Jones are talented former walk-ons that are very capable of being productive against SEC competition.

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Cam Coleman, TFr. (6-3, 197)

2. Camden Brown, Jr. (6-3, 200) -OR-

2. Caleb Burton, So. (5-11, 174)

SLOT RECEIVER

1. Robert Lewis, Sr. (5-10, 188)

2. Malcolm Simmons, TFr. (6-0, 179) -OR-

2. Sam Jackson, Sr. (5-10, 187)

WIDE RECEIVER

1. KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Sr. (6-1, 182)

2. Perry Thompson, TFr. (6-3, 222)

Wide receiver is by far the most improved position on the team from last season with seven of nine new scholarship players. Coleman will start as a true freshman and should make an instant impact. Two of the other three freshman are playing right away too. Lambert-Smith, Lewis and Jackson give AU much-needed experience and a whole lot of leadership. The competition has helped both Brown and Burton improve.

TIGHT END

1. Rivaldo Fairweather, Sr. (6-4, 252)

2. Brandon Frazier, Sr. (6-7, 262) -OR-

2. Luke Deal, Sr. (6-5, 259)

4. Micah Riley, So. (6-5, 266) -OR-

5. Rico Walker, So. (6-2, 246)

Tight end is probably Auburn's deepest and most experienced position. Fairweather is a playmaker and has worked hard in the offseason to improve his blocking. Deal and Frazier are both physical blockers who have developed into reliable receivers. Riley and Walker are ready to contribute right now and set to be the leaders of the room next season.

LEFT TACKLE

1. Percy Lewis, Sr. (6-7, 355) -OR-

1. Tyler Johnson, RFr. (6-6, 320)

3. Jaden Muskrat, Jr. (6-3, 312)

LEFT GUARD

1. Dillon Wade, Sr. (6-3, 303)

2. Bradyn Joiner, RFr. (6-2, 328)

CENTER

1. Connor Lew, So. (6-3, 302)

2. Tate Johnson, Jr. (6-4, 281)

RIGHT GUARD

1. Jeremiah Wright, Jr. (6-5, 333)

2. E.J. Harris, So. (6-5, 321) -OR-

2. DeAndre Carter, TFr. (6-5, 345)

RIGHT TACKLE

1. Izavion Miller, Sr. (6-5, 301)

2. Ronan Chambers, Sr. (6-5, 301)

Wade, Lewis and Johnson should all rotate in at left tackle through the first few games as AU settles on a starting unit. Lew played like a veteran as a true freshman last fall and could develop into one of the SEC’s best centers this year. The right side with Wright and Miller has the potential to provide a lot of space for AU’s running backs. Tate Johnson, Joiner and Chambers had good camps and are next up if there's an injury or a starter struggles.

WEEK 1 DEPTH CHART: DEFENSE