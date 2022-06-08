Newcomer heights/weights

AUBURN | Auburn has updated its official roster by adding the 18 newcomers that reported May 29.

The group included seven signees from the 2022 class, three transfers and eight invited walk-ons. They’re position, height and weight have been entered on the roaster but they’ve yet to be assigned jersey numbers.

Here’s a full list of the new additions…

RB Damari Alston 5-9, 209, TFr.

RB Luke Reebals 5-10, 182, TFr.

WR Dazalin Worsham 6-1, 177, RFr. (Miami)

WR Camden Brown 6-3, 202, TFr.

WR Omari Kelly 6-0, 176, TFr.

WR Whit Johnson 6-1, 193, TFr.

TE Camden Etheredge 6-0, 204, TFr.

OL Evan Richards 6-4, 313, TFr.

DL Morris Joseph Jr. 6-2, 281, Sr. (Memphis)

DL Enyce Sledge 6-2, 315, TFr.

DL Joe Frazier Jr. 5-11, 276, TFr.

LB Robert Woodyard Jr. 6-0, 245, TFr.

CB Austin Ausberry 5-11, 203, TFr.

DB Craig McDonald 6-2, 204, So. (Iowa State)

DB Mac McClinton 5-8, 180, TFr.

S Paul Thompson Jr. 6-0, 195, TFr.

K Alex McPherson 5-9, 150, TFr.

P Daniel Perez 5-11, 183, TFr.

