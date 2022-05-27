More signees, transfers reporting

“These guys have been itching. They want to get here,” said AU coach Bryan Harsin. “It's just at the point now where they're ready -- they're ready to get here, they're ready to move into the dorms, they're ready for their lives at Auburn, and obviously the football piece.”

Most of the remaining signees from the 2022 class along with three transfers and seven invited walk-ons will all be reporting to campus.

AUBURN | Auburn’s roster will be getting a much-needed injection of talent on Sunday.

Scheduled to move onto campus Sunday are running back Damari Alston, wide receivers Camden Brown and Omari Kelly, defensive lineman Enyce Sledge, linebacker Robert Woodyard, defensive back Austin Ausberry and kicker Alex McPherson.

The lone remaining 2022 signee, junior college defensive back Keionte Scott, is expected to report in July after completing some academic work.

The Tigers will also bring in three of its transfer additions in Miami wide receiver Dazalin Worsham, Memphis defensive lineman Morris Joseph and Iowa State safety Craig McDonald.

Once Scott arrives, AU will be at 79 scholarship players, leaving six spots available. They could use a couple of those for more transfer additions.

The new additions will start classes, summer workouts in the strength and conditioning program and shortly begin player-led workouts.

“We have that, and maybe a few other guys we'll sign. So really, we're at full strength with our team, and I want to see what that looks like,” said Harsin. “And let the older players lead and do a good job with the younger players and see where we go through the summer.”

Auburn opens the season against Mercer Sept. 3 at Jordan-Hare Stadium



