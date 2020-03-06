Gauging Auburn's bracketology, statistical strengths and weaknesses
Only a week or so remains for Auburn to bolster its tournament resume.
The Tigers close the regular season Saturday at Tennessee, with SEC seeding implications aplenty, before heading to Nashville for the SEC Tournament.
Here is where Auburn stands in current NCAA Tournament predictions, as well as a look at statistical strengths and shortcomings this season. Check out last week's installment here.
TOURNAMENT RESUME
NET ranking: No. 35
Quadrant I games (4-3): Win at Mississippi State, vs. Kentucky, at Arkansas, vs. Richmond; losses at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky
Remaining Q-I games (1): at Tennessee
Quadrant II games (9-2): Win vs. Furman, NC State, Saint Louis, Davidson, South Carolina, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, at Ole Miss; losses at Missouri, Georgia
Remaining Q-II games (0)
Quadrant III games (8-1): win at South Alabama, win vs. Furman, New Mexico, Colgate, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Georgia Southern; loss vs. Texas A&M
Remaining Q-III games (0)
Quadrant IV games (3-0): win vs. CSUN, Lehigh, Lipscomb
Remaining Q-IV games: (0)
Strength of schedule: 25th
Nonconference strength of schedule: 19th
OFFENSE
Points per game: 77.8 (18th of 353 in college basketball, 3rd in SEC)
Efficiency rating: 1.053 (44th, 3rd)
Floor percentage (percentage of possessions where points are scored): 50.5% (20th, 4th)
Effective FG percentage: 49.6% (172nd, 8th)
2-point FG percentage: 53.1% (42nd, 3rd)
3-point FG percentage: 30.1% (317th, 12th)
Free throw percentage: 67.3% (292nd, 13th)
Free throws attempted per play: 31.0% (2nd, 1st)
Assists to turnover ratio: 1.0 (149th, 6th)
Offensive rebound percentage: 33.7% (12th, 2nd)
Extra scoring possessions per game: 3.9 (30th, 1st)
DEFENSE
Scoring defense: 70.6 PPG (201st, 10th SEC)
Efficiency rating: 0.956 (109th, 7th)
Opponent shooting percentage: 41.5% (80th, 6th)
Opponent 2-point FG percentage: 46.6% (71st, 4th)
Opponent 3-point FG percentage: 32.4% (137th, 10th)
Opponent free throws attempted per play: 24.2% (216th, 6th)
Defensive rebounding percentage: 74.3% (155th, 3rd)
Block percentage: 8.3% (20th, 4th)
Steal percentage: 8.6% (190th, 11th)
BRACKETOLOGY
ESPN: 6-seed vs. No. 11 UCLA
CBS: 5-seed vs. No. 12 Akron
NBC: 5-seed vs. No. 12 S.F. Austin
USA TODAY: 5-seed vs. No. 12 S.F. Austin
SB Nation: 5-seed vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa
Bracket Matrix (average of 94 bracket projections): 5.46 average (6-seed)
BASKETBALL POWER INDEX (ESPN)
Offensive rating: 6.1 (31st in college basketball, 5th SEC)
Defensive rating: 4.8 (54th, 7th)
Projected record: 24-7, 11-7 SEC
Chances to advance in NCAA Tournament: 54.5% Round of 32, 20.7% Sweet 16, 8.1% Elite Eight, 2.7% Final Four, 0.8% national championship app., 0.2% win 2019-20 national title
Win probability at Tennessee: 38.6%
