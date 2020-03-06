News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 15:33:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gauging Auburn's bracketology, statistical strengths and weaknesses

Nathan King • AuburnSports
Staff
@byNathanKing

Only a week or so remains for Auburn to bolster its tournament resume.

The Tigers close the regular season Saturday at Tennessee, with SEC seeding implications aplenty, before heading to Nashville for the SEC Tournament.

Here is where Auburn stands in current NCAA Tournament predictions, as well as a look at statistical strengths and shortcomings this season. Check out last week's installment here.

TOURNAMENT RESUME

NET ranking: No. 35

Quadrant I games (4-3): Win at Mississippi State, vs. Kentucky, at Arkansas, vs. Richmond; losses at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky

Remaining Q-I games (1): at Tennessee

Quadrant II games (9-2): Win vs. Furman, NC State, Saint Louis, Davidson, South Carolina, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, at Ole Miss; losses at Missouri, Georgia

Remaining Q-II games (0)

Quadrant III games (8-1): win at South Alabama, win vs. Furman, New Mexico, Colgate, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Georgia Southern; loss vs. Texas A&M

Remaining Q-III games (0)

Quadrant IV games (3-0): win vs. CSUN, Lehigh, Lipscomb

Remaining Q-IV games: (0)

Strength of schedule: 25th

Nonconference strength of schedule: 19th

Austin Wiley (50) played his final home game at Auburn on Wednesday.
Austin Wiley (50) played his final home game at Auburn on Wednesday. (Shanna Lockwood / Auburn Athletics)

OFFENSE

Points per game: 77.8 (18th of 353 in college basketball, 3rd in SEC)

Efficiency rating: 1.053 (44th, 3rd)

Floor percentage (percentage of possessions where points are scored): 50.5% (20th, 4th)

Effective FG percentage: 49.6% (172nd, 8th)

2-point FG percentage: 53.1% (42nd, 3rd)

3-point FG percentage: 30.1% (317th, 12th)

Free throw percentage: 67.3% (292nd, 13th)

Free throws attempted per play: 31.0% (2nd, 1st)

Assists to turnover ratio: 1.0 (149th, 6th)

Offensive rebound percentage: 33.7% (12th, 2nd)

Extra scoring possessions per game: 3.9 (30th, 1st)

DEFENSE

Scoring defense: 70.6 PPG (201st, 10th SEC)

Efficiency rating: 0.956 (109th, 7th)

Opponent shooting percentage: 41.5% (80th, 6th)

Opponent 2-point FG percentage: 46.6% (71st, 4th)

Opponent 3-point FG percentage: 32.4% (137th, 10th)

Opponent free throws attempted per play: 24.2% (216th, 6th)

Defensive rebounding percentage: 74.3% (155th, 3rd)

Block percentage: 8.3% (20th, 4th)

Steal percentage: 8.6% (190th, 11th)

BRACKETOLOGY

ESPN: 6-seed vs. No. 11 UCLA

CBS: 5-seed vs. No. 12 Akron

NBC: 5-seed vs. No. 12 S.F. Austin

USA TODAY: 5-seed vs. No. 12 S.F. Austin

SB Nation: 5-seed vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa

Bracket Matrix (average of 94 bracket projections): 5.46 average (6-seed)

BASKETBALL POWER INDEX (ESPN)

Offensive rating: 6.1 (31st in college basketball, 5th SEC)

Defensive rating: 4.8 (54th, 7th)

Projected record: 24-7, 11-7 SEC

Chances to advance in NCAA Tournament: 54.5% Round of 32, 20.7% Sweet 16, 8.1% Elite Eight, 2.7% Final Four, 0.8% national championship app., 0.2% win 2019-20 national title

Win probability at Tennessee: 38.6%

-------

NOT A MEMBER?

JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}