{{ timeAgo('2020-03-05 16:29:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

What SEC Tournament would look like if season ended today

Nathan King • AuburnSports
Staff
@byNathanKing

Well, that loss complicated things.

After falling to Texas A&M on Wednesday night, Auburn must win Saturday at Tennessee to have a shot at either the 2- or 3-seed in next week's SEC Tournament in Nashville.

The Tigers are in a three-way tie at 11-6 in SEC play with Florida and LSU — the former of which holds the tiebreaker over Auburn, the latter of which does not.

The Gators host Kentucky and LSU hosts Georgia on the final day of the regular season.

------

SEEDING SCENARIOS

Auburn receives 2-seed if: Auburn beats Tennessee, Florida loses to Kentucky.

Auburn receives 3-seed if: Auburn beats Tennessee, Florida beats Kentucky; or, if Auburn loses to Tennessee, Florida beats Kentucky, LSU loses to Georgia.

Auburn receives 4-seed if: Auburn loses to Tennessee, Florida beats Kentucky, LSU beats Georgia.

------

Here's how the SEC bracket would look if the five-day tournament began today.

DAY 1 (first round)

Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia

Game 2: No. 11 Mizzou vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt

DAY 2 (second round)

Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama

Game 4: No. 5 South Carolina vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Arkansas

Game 6: No. 6 Miss State vs. Game 2 winner

DAY 3 (quarterfinals)

Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner

Game 8: No. 4 LSU vs. Game 4 winner

Game 9: No. 2 Florida vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10: No. 3 Auburn vs. Game 6 winner

DAY 4 (semifinals)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

DAY 5 (championship)

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

BPI PROJECTED END-OF-YEAR STANDINGS

1. Kentucky (14-4)

2. Florida (12-6)

3. LSU (12-6)

4. Auburn (11-7)

5. South Carolina (11-7)

6. Miss State (11-7)

7. Tennessee (10-8)

8. Texas A&M (9-9)

9. Arkansas (8-10)

10. Alabama (8-10)

11. Missouri (7-11)

12. Ole Miss (6-12)

13. Georgia (5-12)

14. Vanderbilt (2-16)

