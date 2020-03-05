What SEC Tournament would look like if season ended today
Well, that loss complicated things.
After falling to Texas A&M on Wednesday night, Auburn must win Saturday at Tennessee to have a shot at either the 2- or 3-seed in next week's SEC Tournament in Nashville.
The Tigers are in a three-way tie at 11-6 in SEC play with Florida and LSU — the former of which holds the tiebreaker over Auburn, the latter of which does not.
The Gators host Kentucky and LSU hosts Georgia on the final day of the regular season.
------
SEEDING SCENARIOS
Auburn receives 2-seed if: Auburn beats Tennessee, Florida loses to Kentucky.
Auburn receives 3-seed if: Auburn beats Tennessee, Florida beats Kentucky; or, if Auburn loses to Tennessee, Florida beats Kentucky, LSU loses to Georgia.
Auburn receives 4-seed if: Auburn loses to Tennessee, Florida beats Kentucky, LSU beats Georgia.
------
Here's how the SEC bracket would look if the five-day tournament began today.
DAY 1 (first round)
Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia
Game 2: No. 11 Mizzou vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt
DAY 2 (second round)
Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama
Game 4: No. 5 South Carolina vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Arkansas
Game 6: No. 6 Miss State vs. Game 2 winner
DAY 3 (quarterfinals)
Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner
Game 8: No. 4 LSU vs. Game 4 winner
Game 9: No. 2 Florida vs. Game 5 winner
Game 10: No. 3 Auburn vs. Game 6 winner
DAY 4 (semifinals)
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
DAY 5 (championship)
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
BPI PROJECTED END-OF-YEAR STANDINGS
1. Kentucky (14-4)
2. Florida (12-6)
3. LSU (12-6)
4. Auburn (11-7)
5. South Carolina (11-7)
6. Miss State (11-7)
7. Tennessee (10-8)
8. Texas A&M (9-9)
9. Arkansas (8-10)
10. Alabama (8-10)
11. Missouri (7-11)
12. Ole Miss (6-12)
13. Georgia (5-12)
14. Vanderbilt (2-16)
NOT A MEMBER?
JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.