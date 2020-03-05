Well, that loss complicated things.

After falling to Texas A&M on Wednesday night, Auburn must win Saturday at Tennessee to have a shot at either the 2- or 3-seed in next week's SEC Tournament in Nashville.

The Tigers are in a three-way tie at 11-6 in SEC play with Florida and LSU — the former of which holds the tiebreaker over Auburn, the latter of which does not.

The Gators host Kentucky and LSU hosts Georgia on the final day of the regular season.

