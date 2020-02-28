Gauging Auburn's bracketology, statistical strengths and weaknesses
Auburn has flipped a two-game losing streak into two straight wins since our last look at the team's bracketology.
The Tigers came back from 17 down in the second half against Tennessee, then bested Ole Miss in Isaac Okoro's first game back from a hamstring injury.
They're expected to have Okoro the rest of the way as they face Kentucky on the road, Texas A&M in Auburn Arena and Tennessee in Knoxville for the final three games of the regular season.
Here is where Auburn stands in current NCAA Tournament predictions, as well as a look at statistical strengths and shortcomings this season. Check out last week's installment here.
TOURNAMENT RESUME
NET ranking: No. 27
Quadrant I games (3-2): Win at Mississippi State, vs. Kentucky, at Arkansas; losses at Alabama, Florida
Remaining Q-I games (2): at Kentucky, at Tennessee
Quadrant II games (10-2): Win vs. Furman, NC State, Saint Louis, Davidson, Richmond, South Carolina, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, at Ole Miss; losses at Missouri, Georgia
Remaining Q-II games (0):
Quadrant III games (8-0): win at South Alabama, win vs. Furman, New Mexico, Colgate, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Georgia Southern
Remaining Q-III games (1): vs. Texas A&M
Quadrant IV games (3-0): win vs. CSUN, Lehigh, Lipscomb
Remaining Q-IV games: (0)
Strength of record: 44th
Nonconference strength of record: 30th
OFFENSE
Points per game: 78.3 (14th of 353 in college basketball, 3rd in SEC)
Efficiency rating: 1.058 (39th, 3rd)
Floor percentage (percentage of possessions where points are scored): 50.9% (14th, 4th)
Effective FG percentage: 49.8% (163rd, 8th)
2-point FG percentage: 53.3% (36th, 3rd)
3-point FG percentage: 30.1% (318th, 12th)
Free throw percentage: 67.2% (291st, 13th)
Free throws attempted per play: 31.5% (2nd, 1st)
Assists to turnover ratio: 0.989 (155th, 4th)
Offensive rebound percentage: 34.2% (9th, 2nd)
Extra scoring possessions per game: 4.2 (25th, 1st)
DEFENSE
Scoring defense: 70.3 PPG (193rd, 10th SEC)
Efficiency rating: 0.950 (94th, 5th)
Opponent shooting percentage: 41.3% (72nd, 6th)
Opponent 2-point FG percentage: 46.2% (66th, 4th)
Opponent 3-point FG percentage: 32.6% (148th, 11th)
Opponent free throws attempted per play: 23.4% (184th, 7th)
Defensive rebounding percentage: 74.2% (160th, 5th)
Block percentage: 8.2% (25th, 4th)
Steal percentage: 8.7% (172nd, 10th)
BRACKETOLOGY
ESPN: 4-seed vs. No. 13 North Texas
CBS: 4-seed vs. No. 13 Yale
NBC: 5-seed vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa
USA TODAY: 4-seed vs. No. 13 Vermont
SB Nation: 6-seed vs. No. 11 East Tennessee State
Bracket Matrix (average of 94 bracket projections): 4.45 average (4-seed)
BASKETBALL POWER INDEX (ESPN)
Offensive rating: 6.3 (28th in college basketball, 5th SEC)
Defensive rating: 4.8 (55th, 7th)
Projected record: 26-5, 13-5 SEC (T-10th most wins, 2nd in SEC)
Chances to advance in NCAA Tournament: 62.8% Round of 32, 26.9% Sweet 16, 10.2% Elite Eight, 3.7% Final Four, 1.2% national championship app., 0.5% win 2019-20 national title
Win probability at Kentucky: 31.0%
vs. Texas A&M: 93.4%
at Tennessee: 50.6%
