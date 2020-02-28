Auburn has flipped a two-game losing streak into two straight wins since our last look at the team's bracketology.

The Tigers came back from 17 down in the second half against Tennessee, then bested Ole Miss in Isaac Okoro's first game back from a hamstring injury.

They're expected to have Okoro the rest of the way as they face Kentucky on the road, Texas A&M in Auburn Arena and Tennessee in Knoxville for the final three games of the regular season.

Here is where Auburn stands in current NCAA Tournament predictions, as well as a look at statistical strengths and shortcomings this season. Check out last week's installment here.