Senior Auburn receiver Sal Cannella has adopted a motto for he and his position mates: You’re only as good as the next man.

That’s a charming notion for any team, but over the past year, the Tiger receivers have been forced to put that way of thinking into practice.

As fall camp has raged on, Auburn’s depth at receiver has thinned seemingly by the day. There are still 18 days until real football has to played between the Tigers and Ducks in Arlington, Texas, but Auburn now has to maturely treat every practice like it’s playing the very next day.

“We’re not hiding from it,” Cannella said of the injuries at receiver Monday. “Yeah, he went down and it’s always next man up, know what I’m saying? Who’s going to fill that spot? Who’s going to fill the speed sweeps and stuff like that. You’re always going to have another guy ready. You’re only as good as the next man, and that’s fact.

“We don’t hide from it. We don’t shy from it, because you got to be realistic, you know what I’m saying? At any point, anyone can go down at any moment. You just got to be prepared. Everyone’s got to be prepared like they’re a starter — first team, second team, third team, you got to have that mentality that you’re going to be put in as a starter at any moment, you know?”

Cannella was referring to Anthony Schwartz’s hand injury — which required surgery and leaves the blazing-quick sophomore questionable for the season opener — though the unit has been plagued by nicks and bruises for the past year.

Seniors Eli Stove and Will Hastings are both being eased back in after knee injuries; backup James Owens Moss was limited at the start of camp; true freshman Jashawn Sheffield was in a non-contact jersey Monday; sophomore Shedrick Jackson was not present at practice Monday with an undisclosed injury; and coaches have been monitoring former freshman All-SEC standout Seth Williams’ volume of reps to avoid fatigue.

That left Monday’s first-teamers as Cannella at big slot, Marquis McClain at split end and Matthew Hill at flanker. The only Tiger from that group with a reception last season is Cannella, and McClain sustained a hamstring injury last year, as well.