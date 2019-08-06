Anthony Schwartz's status for the season opener is hazy.

There's currently no timetable for Schwartz, who suffered a hand injury in fall practice, but Gus Malzahn will re-evaluate his speedy sophomore "closer to the first game."

"We'll trust the medical staff as far that," Malzahn told reporters Tuesday. "I'm not prepared to say if it will be the first game, second game ... I'm not ready to say if he'll be out the first game."

A lightning-quick wideout who is expected to be a primary contributor at the flanker position, Schwartz underwent surgery on his hand Monday morning. He was not present at the Tigers' first day of practice in full pads.

Schwartz played in all 13 games for Auburn as true freshman, tallying 568 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns both as a threat down the field and an elusive weapon in the speed-sweep game.

The world-class sprinter saw the field more than initially expected last season due to Eli Stove's 2018 knee injury. Stove, who also plays flanker and small slot receiver with Schwartz, reportedly sustained a minor knee injury over the weekend, but was a full participant Tuesday with a thin wrap around his right knee.

"I don't know if Eli will scrimmage or not," Malzahn said. "... We just want to be smart with it."

Malzahn also named redshirt freshman Matthew Hill and true freshman Ja'Varrius Johnson as other options at that position.

The surprise of Tuesday's practice was starting middle linebacker K.J. Britt, who was not dressed out. The centerpiece of Auburn's defense stood amidst the 'backers and barked out orders during drills, but was held out of any contact.

He also wore sunglasses, which can sometimes signal a head injury. Malzahn didn't disclose the specifics, noting simply that the injury is "minor." The seventh-year head coach expects Britt to "probably" return for the team's first fall scrimmage Thursday.

In two seasons as a reserve linebacker Britt has 23 total tackles, including two for a loss. Junior Chandler Wooten and sophomore Michael Harris rotate at middle linebacker, as well.

Auburn opens its 2019 season Aug. 31 against Oregon in Arlington, Texas.