AUBURN | Auburn could be without one of its fastest playmakers for the start of the season.

Sophomore wide receiver Anthony Schwartz injured his hand in Sunday’s practice and may require surgery, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com. The injury is expected to be further evaluated later today. If surgery is required, Schwartz could be out up to six weeks.



Schwartz played in 13 games as a true freshman last fall catching 22 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 27 carries for 211 yards and five touchdowns.



He was expected to take on an even bigger role in 2019 after the departure of the Tigers' top two receivers from last season.

One of Auburn’s fastest players, Schwartz also runs sprints for the track team.

