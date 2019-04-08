“I think he’s starting to take that next step and become a guy that we can really rely on. He’s the guy that really stood out to me in the scrimmage from a skill-position standpoint,” said Malzahn after the spring’s first scrimmage.

Clearly, McClain’s outlook has taken a turn for the better.

But when Gus Malzahn was asked last Monday if he’s been impressed with the improvement of any veteran this spring, he named McClain. When he was asked about McClain again Saturday, Malzahn said the fourth-year junior had his best-ever practice a day earlier.

AUBURN | In three years at Auburn, Marquis McClain has caught two passes. He played in all 13 games last season without registering a stat.

What’s led to this dramatic turnaround? Malzahn puts it on a shift in McClain’s attitude.

“I think he’s more confident. He’s wanting the ball,” he said. “He’s desperate to want the ball, and that’s what we’ve been challenging our receivers. When you go out there, be desperate for the ball. And he’s really responded to that challenge.

“He’s got ability. We’ve always known that. He was one of the highlights, at least from the offensive standpoint, of the whole scrimmage.”

McClain explains that the change started shortly after last season. A couple of true freshmen passed him on the depth chart last fall and with Auburn’s top two receivers — Ryan Davis and Darius Slayton — both moving on, he knew this season was probably his last chance to make a push for playing time.

“I sat down with my parents and said, ‘I think this is going to be the spring where I buckle down, no distractions, and just focus on getting better as a receiver.’ I talked to Malzahn and Coach (Kodi) Burns about taking that next step and being the guy. That’s what I have been planning on doing this spring,” McClain said.

McClain has been working with the first-team at the 9 receiver position this spring, which Slayton used to make a number of big plays for the Tigers over the previous two seasons.

McClain has plans to do the same this fall.

“The go-to receiver. I want to be the guy with the game on the line,” McClain. “I want the ball. When it comes down to it that’s what I see myself at.”