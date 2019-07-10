The Tigers will now look to replace starting shortstop Will Holland, who was selected by the Twins in the fifth round, and Julien, who started 65 games at third base.

Julien announced his plans to return for his junior season a couple of weeks ago, but the Twins significantly upgraded their signing bonus offer to $493,000 for the 18th round draft pick, which is equivalent to what a high fourth round pick would be slotted to receive.

AUBURN | With Edouard Julien’s surprise decision to sign with the Minnesota Twins, another spot opens up in Auburn’s infield heading into the 2020 season.

Fortunately, Auburn has several candidates to fill those two spots starting with rising sophomore Ryan Bliss, who started all 66 games as a true freshman including 64 at second base.

Bliss will get the first crack at winning the shortstop position. If he does, that opens up the job at second. And there are several newcomers plus at least one returning player that will have a great shot at starting at one of the two positions.

One of the favorites will be rising sophomore Brody Moore, who served as a utility player last season starting two games in left field and two at first base. He batted .333 with a double and home run in 27 at-bats.

Rising sophomore Ed Johnson, who started one game at third base and had two hits in seven at-bats, should also be in the mix.

One of the top newcomers expected to compete for immediate playing time is freshman Mason Greer, who signed with the Tigers in November. Greer, the son of former MLB player Rusty Greer, batted .353 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBI as a senior at Colleyville (Texas) Heritage High School.

Auburn signed two junior college infielders this spring and both Tyler Miller and Garrett Farquhar are expected to compete for starting jobs right away. Miller hit .336 with nine doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 RBI for East Mississippi while Farquhar batted .363 with 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 31 RBI for Shelton State.

The rest of AU’s infield returns intact but that doesn’t mean there won’t be competition for starting positions when fall practice gets underway in October. Senior Rankin Woley returns as the starting first baseman while senior Matt Scheffler returns as the starting catcher.

Both could receive a challenge from highly regarded incoming freshmen. Nate LaRue, a November signee, is expected to compete right away for playing time at catcher and could also be used as a relief pitcher. Johnny Ceccoli, who reclassified from the 2020 class and signed in the spring, is a power-hitting lefty that could play first base or corner outfield.

Auburn returns all three starting outfielders in Judd Ward, Kason Howell and Steven Williams. It’s hard to see any returning or incoming players beating one of them out, but rising sophomore Devin Warner started two games in the outfield last season and should provide depth. Auburn also signed several talented position players in the early period that could step up in the infield or outfield.