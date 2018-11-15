“It’s an exciting day. It’s a top 10 class,” Thompson said. “We got some more amazing ball players. The June draft will probably try to compete against that and tear at the cloth of this class. But if you’re going to try and field a great team and try to be competitive in the best conference in America, you have to be signing those type of players and families. You have to acquire that type of talent to your program where you’re anxious about the June draft.”

The Tigers added 15 players in the early signing period Wednesday in a class ranked No. 9 in the country by Baseball America.

AUBURN | Auburn baseball has been on an upward trajectory since Butch Thompson took over as head coach in 2015. Coming off its first-ever win in a Super Regional game, Thompson and his staff have signed another top recruiting class.

The two signees that currently have the highest MLB draft grade are Gunnar Henderson from Morgan Academy in Selma, Ala., and left-handed pitcher Hayden Mullins from Hendersonville (Tenn.) High. Henderson is a powerful left-handed bat that could play shortstop or third base. He could also be used as a right-handed power pitcher.

Mullins could step right into the weekend starting rotation as both Davis Daniel and Tanner Burns did the previous two seasons.

“Hayden Mullins out of Tennessee, he could have gone to any SEC school he wanted and he’ll be a seven-figure-like talent,” Thompson said. “Gunnar Henderson from right here in the state of Alabama is going to be another one of those seven-figure-type guys. Every time he goes and plays in a national showcase, he’s as good a body as there is on the field, has tremendous tools and a bright future.”

Thompson also singled out several other potential early contributors in the 2019 class.

“Mason Greer, he’s the son of Rusty Greer, who played in the major leagues for a number of years,” he said. “Mason Barnett from Cartersville reminds us of Davis Daniel, bigger frame, but one of those right-handed pitcher that can step on campus and compete for a rotation spot.

“Nate LaRue might be the best athlete in our whole class. Is he going to catch or get on the mound day one and be 90 miles per hour or more and do a ton of stuff for us, hitting, could potentially play in the outfield. There’s exciting pieces.”

The 2019 class is scheduled to enroll next summer or fall and be eligible to play for the 2020 season. Auburn opens the 2019 season with a three-game series against Georgia Southern at Plainsman Park Feb. 15-17.