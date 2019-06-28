AUBURN | Fresh off its first trip to the College World Series in 22 years, Auburn has added five spring signees to an already talented 2019 class.

The latest additions include two junior college shortstops, two junior college right-handed pitchers and a power-hitting prep first baseman who recently reclassified from 2020.



Here’s a look at the newest Tigers:



2B/SS Tyler Miller

6-3, 190

East Mississippi Community College

BIO: Miller bats left and throws right. He was drafted in the 23rd round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018 out of Spanish Fort High School and was a one-time Alabama commitment. He was MACJC All-State as a freshman leading the team in just about every hitting category including batting average (.336), doubles (9), triples (5), home runs (7) and RBI (36). He tied for the team lead with 29 runs scored. Miller drew 10 walks and struck out 17 times. Could play almost every position in the infield.



2B/SS Garrett Farquhar



5-11, 170

Shelton State Community College

BIO: Farquhar was also the starting quarterback for Hoover, winning the Class 7A state championship in football and baseball in 2017. As a sophomore at Shelton, he batted .363 with 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 54 runs scored, 31 RBI and 14 stolen bases. He drew 37 walks and struck out just 14 times. Could be an ideal leadoff hitter.



RHP Jackson Reynolds



6-4, 180

Shelton State Community College

BIO: Signed with Texas A&M out of Opelika High School. Was 8-1 with a 2.11 ERA in 13 starts as a freshman at Shelton State this spring. He had 53 strikeouts and 22 walks in 59.2 innings. Could be a starter or middle reliever at Auburn.



RHP Drew Baker



6-2, 185

Chipola College

BIO: Played mainly catcher at Macon East in Montgomery before converting to a full-time pitcher at Chipola. Will enroll at Auburn after being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 16th round. Was hitting as high as 96-97 on his fastball in the state tournament. Was 2-1 with a 5.04 ERA in 22 appearances including one start as a freshman at Chipola. He struck out 52 and walked 26 in 50 innings. Projects as a closer or late-inning reliever.



1B/OF Johnny Ceccoli



6-2, 220

All Saints Episcopal in Tyler, Texas

BIO: The power-hitting left-hander originally committed to Auburn as a 2020 prospect but reclassified to 2019 and is enrolling this summer. Ceccoli’s full stats for his junior season weren’t available but in one game he went 4 of 4 with a triple, three home runs and nine RBI. He also struck out eight in 3.1 innings. He projects as a first baseman and middle of the order hitter at AU.



Auburn signed 15 players in the fall, losing just one to the draft as shortstop Gunnar Henderson signed with the Baltimore Orioles after being selected No. 42 overall. Another fall signee, infielder Landon Cato, has elected to enroll at Wallace Community College in Dothan, Ala., giving the Tigers 18 newcomers to go through fall drills in October.

