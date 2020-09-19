AuburnSports - Schwartz hopes to be 'complete receiver' in new offense

“He’s had a very good fall camp,” Malzahn said Friday of Schwartz. “He’s healthy, so I think that’s really where it starts. Chad has done a super job with moving him around and helping him be more of a complete receiver. I think you’ll see that.”

By most accounts, he’s been a successful weapon for Gus Malzahn through two seasons as a Tiger, with more than 1,100 yards from scrimmage and 10 scores. But in new offensive coordinator Chad Morris’ system, Schwartz, his coaches and his teammates believe the biggest year of his Auburn career is in store.

Schwartz’s health last year that Malzahn alluded to hindered the receiver’s comfort and production his sophomore season. He wasn’t fully utilized by Auburn until the fourth game of the season following a broken hand in fall camp, and was later held out of the Alabama game at the end of the year with a hamstring injury.

“I feel a lot better,” Schwartz said earlier this preseason. “That cast, it was pretty tough. I missed all of fall camp. I missed all of the reps with the team, all of the reps with the quarterbacks. It was very hard just sitting on the sideline just watching. I wanted to be in there. Of course, I was cheering my brothers on. But this year, I'm able to be in there. I'm able to play with my brothers.

“... I get to get more reps with the quarterback. And just being able to actually work out a new offense has been an amazing experience.”

Schwartz is also no longer worried about being a dual-sport athlete with track. After the 2021 Tokyo Olympics were pushed back, the standout sprinter decided to “lock in” on a future on the gridiron.

That’s parlayed into more time to focus on becoming an ever bigger weapon for Bo Nix, Morris and the Tigers’ passing game

“He's really worked hard on the little things — developing as a receiver,” Malzahn said of Schwartz. “He's really made a big-time commitment. I think he's in a really good spot this year.”

Auburn’s other leading receiver, junior receiver Seth Williams, appeared on the All-SEC preseason third team this week, while Schwartz was not recognized. He and Williams are the No. 5 and No. 6 most efficient wideouts returning in the SEC this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

“He’s got everything: fast, he can do routes, he can break you down, he can cross, he can catch, strong hands, all that stuff,” Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary said of Schwartz. “It’s really fun going against him every day at practice.”

Added Malzahn: “The thing about [Schwartz] is he’s extremely smart and very coachable. You can do a lot of different things with him.

“We’re looking for big things out of Anthony this year.”

Auburn is slated to practice under the lights in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday evening before Kentucky game week officially begins. Kickoff against the Wildcats is set for 11 a.m. CST next Saturday on SEC Network.