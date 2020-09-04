AuburnSports - Anthony Schwartz 'locked in' on future in football

"If make an Olympic team, I feel like I'll just stick with track," Schwartz said on New Year's Day.

After Auburn's loss in the Outback Bowl, the wide receiver said his 2020 was shaping up to be pivotal for his future. He was preparing to choose between a future in track with the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers coming up, or football.

Anthony Schwartz unfortunately had a few decisions made for him this year.

The coronavirus pandemic then forced the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be pushed back to 2021, and possibly cancelled altogether if COVID-19 persists as a global issue.

Schwartz, who won silver at the Under-20 World Championships in Finland with a 100-meter dash of 10.22 seconds, was planning to try out for the qualifiers that run through June 29.

Now, with the Tigers midway through their 2020 preseason football camp, the junior receiver is focused solely on succeeding on the gridiron — and he doesn't foresee a change in his goals.

"When everything got canceled, that kind of just put my mind towards football, trying to improve on football," Schwartz said on a Zoom call with reporters Friday. "Being able to hone in on my craft, I feel like football is the way for me. I feel like I'm locked in 100 percent on football right now and that's how I'm looking toward the future."

He didn't say whether he'd continue to compete for Auburn's track and field team, which begins its 2020-21 season in December.

A former 4-star from Pembroke Pines, Fla., Schwartz is Auburn's No. 2 receiver from last season after catching 41 passes for 440 yards and a touchdown. Gus Malzahn utilizes the speedster on the ground, too, with Schwartz accumulating 329 yards and seven rushing scores in two seasons.

Schwartz said Friday he feels the healthiest he's been at Auburn. He suffered a hamstring injury during indoor track season his sophomore year before breaking his hand last fall camp, keeping him out the entire preseason. He then nicked his hamstring again on the first play against Alabama, keeping him out the rest of the game.

"My hamstrings, they've been good," he said. "I've been able to rest them, I've been able to strengthen them, and now I don't really feel them anymore. I'm still going to treatment to maintain them and make sure nothing happens."

His health allowed him to focus this summer on becoming a more "all-around receiver," he said.

Led by Schwartz, Seth Williams and Eli Stove, Auburn's receivers room hopes to reap the benefits of a reworked offense under new coordinator Chad Morris. Stove spoke last week about diversified Morris is encouraging the pass-catchers to be, and how fans should expect the Tigers to open up the passing game down the field more in 2020.

Schwartz echoed Stove's confidence and excitement for Morris' system.

"I feel like we're a completely different offense," Schwartz said. "I can't go into detail, but just know it's not the normal Auburn offense. It's going to be something completely different."

Auburn will practice Friday before holding its second scrimmage of camp in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday morning.