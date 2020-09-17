AuburnSports - 6 Tigers named preseason All-SEC

6 Tigers named preseason All-SEC
Auburn landed six representatives Thursday on the 2020 All-SEC preseason team, voted on by the conference's coaches.
Seniors K.J. Britt and Big Kat Bryant occupy two spots on the first team All-SEC defense at linebacker and defensive end, respectively. Britt was named first team all-conference at the conclusion of last season after 68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.
Brodarious Hamm has yet to start a game for the Tigers but still projects as one of the better offensive linemen in the SEC this season, landing a second-team nod. Hamm, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound junior, has been Auburn's starting right tackle in preseason camp.
Auburn's dynamic duo on offense, quarterback Bo Nix and receiver Seth Williams, were named third team All-SEC. Nix looks to join the upper echelon of the nation's passers after being named SEC Freshman of the Year last season, while Williams hopes to build on his standout 2019 campaign, where he caught eight touchdowns, totaled 830 receiving yards and averaged more than 14 yards a reception.
Junior Christian Tutt, who mans the middle of Kevin Steele's defense at nickel, was named third team All-SEC at three slots — defensive back, punt returner and all-purpose player. Tutt had the nation's seventh-best average on punt returns last season at 13.61 yards per kick.
Auburn is set to square off against Kentucky at home at 11 a.m. CST in the season opener Sept. 26.
* = ties
First Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE
Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Trey Smith, Tennessee
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
C
Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
QB
Kyle Trask, Florida
RB
Najee Harris, Alabama
Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
AP
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL
Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
LaBryan Ray, Alabama
Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
Jordan Davis, Georgia
LB
Dylan Moses, Alabama
K.J. Britt, Auburn
Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
Derek Stingley, LSU
Richard LeCounte, Georgia
Jacoby Stevens, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P
Max Duffy, Kentucky
RS
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
Deonte Brown, Alabama
Landon Young, Kentucky
Austin Deculus, LSU
*Brodarious Hamm, Auburn
*Wanya Morris, Tennessee
*Ed Ingram, LSU
C
Trey Hill, Georgia
WR
George Pickens, Georgia
Terrace Marshall, LSU
QB
Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB
Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP
Derek Stingley, LSU
DEFENSE
DL
Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
Malik Herring, Georgia
Aaron Sterling,South Carolina
Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
LB
Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee
Monty Rice, Georgia
Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
*Nakobe Dean, Georgia
*Ventrell Miller, Florida
DB
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Eric Stokes, Georgia
Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
Tyree Gillespie, Missouri
*Marco Wilson, Florida
*Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Third Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE
Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL
Carson Green, Texas A&M
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Evan Neal, Alabama
Dan Moore, Texas A&M
C
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR
Seth Williams, Auburn
Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB
Bo Nix, Auburn
RB
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
*Kadarius Toney, Florida
*Christian Tutt, Auburn
DEFENSE
DL
Zachary Carter, Florida
Josh Paschal, Kentucky
Kobe Jones, Mississippi State
Glen Logan, LSU
LB
Boogie Watson, Kentucky
Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt
Nolan Smith, Georgia
*Ernest Jones, South Carolina
*Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt
DB
Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
Bryce Thompson, Tennessee
Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
Christian Tutt, Auburn*
Josh Jobe, Alabama*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Evan McPherson, Florida
P
Mac Brown, Ole Miss
RS
Christian Tutt, Auburn