AuburnSports - 6 Tigers named preseason All-SEC

Seniors K.J. Britt and Big Kat Bryant occupy two spots on the first team All-SEC defense at linebacker and defensive end, respectively. Britt was named first team all-conference at the conclusion of last season after 68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Auburn landed six representatives Thursday on the 2020 All-SEC preseason team, voted on by the conference's coaches.

Brodarious Hamm has yet to start a game for the Tigers but still projects as one of the better offensive linemen in the SEC this season, landing a second-team nod. Hamm, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound junior, has been Auburn's starting right tackle in preseason camp.

Auburn's dynamic duo on offense, quarterback Bo Nix and receiver Seth Williams, were named third team All-SEC. Nix looks to join the upper echelon of the nation's passers after being named SEC Freshman of the Year last season, while Williams hopes to build on his standout 2019 campaign, where he caught eight touchdowns, totaled 830 receiving yards and averaged more than 14 yards a reception.

Junior Christian Tutt, who mans the middle of Kevin Steele's defense at nickel, was named third team All-SEC at three slots — defensive back, punt returner and all-purpose player. Tutt had the nation's seventh-best average on punt returns last season at 13.61 yards per kick.

Auburn is set to square off against Kentucky at home at 11 a.m. CST in the season opener Sept. 26.