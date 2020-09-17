 AuburnSports - 6 Tigers named preseason All-SEC
6 Tigers named preseason All-SEC

Nathan King
@byNathanKing

Auburn landed six representatives Thursday on the 2020 All-SEC preseason team, voted on by the conference's coaches.

Seniors K.J. Britt and Big Kat Bryant occupy two spots on the first team All-SEC defense at linebacker and defensive end, respectively. Britt was named first team all-conference at the conclusion of last season after 68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Christian Tutt (6) directs traffic during a punt return against Oregon last season.
Christian Tutt (6) directs traffic during a punt return against Oregon last season. (Todd Van Emst / Auburn Athletics)

Brodarious Hamm has yet to start a game for the Tigers but still projects as one of the better offensive linemen in the SEC this season, landing a second-team nod. Hamm, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound junior, has been Auburn's starting right tackle in preseason camp.

Auburn's dynamic duo on offense, quarterback Bo Nix and receiver Seth Williams, were named third team All-SEC. Nix looks to join the upper echelon of the nation's passers after being named SEC Freshman of the Year last season, while Williams hopes to build on his standout 2019 campaign, where he caught eight touchdowns, totaled 830 receiving yards and averaged more than 14 yards a reception.

Junior Christian Tutt, who mans the middle of Kevin Steele's defense at nickel, was named third team All-SEC at three slots — defensive back, punt returner and all-purpose player. Tutt had the nation's seventh-best average on punt returns last season at 13.61 yards per kick.

Auburn is set to square off against Kentucky at home at 11 a.m. CST in the season opener Sept. 26.

* = ties

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C

Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB

Kyle Trask, Florida

RB

Najee Harris, Alabama

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL

Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB

Dylan Moses, Alabama

K.J. Britt, Auburn

Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Derek Stingley, LSU

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Jacoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P

Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

Deonte Brown, Alabama

Landon Young, Kentucky

Austin Deculus, LSU

*Brodarious Hamm, Auburn

*Wanya Morris, Tennessee

*Ed Ingram, LSU

C

Trey Hill, Georgia

WR

George Pickens, Georgia

Terrace Marshall, LSU

QB

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB

Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP

Derek Stingley, LSU

DEFENSE

DL

Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

Malik Herring, Georgia

Aaron Sterling,South Carolina

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB

Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

Monty Rice, Georgia

Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

*Nakobe Dean, Georgia

*Ventrell Miller, Florida

DB

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

*Marco Wilson, Florida

*Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL

Carson Green, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Evan Neal, Alabama

Dan Moore, Texas A&M

C

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR

Seth Williams, Auburn

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB

Bo Nix, Auburn

RB

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

*Kadarius Toney, Florida

*Christian Tutt, Auburn

DEFENSE

DL

Zachary Carter, Florida

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

Glen Logan, LSU

LB

Boogie Watson, Kentucky

Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

Nolan Smith, Georgia

*Ernest Jones, South Carolina

*Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt

DB

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Bryce Thompson, Tennessee

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Christian Tutt, Auburn*

Josh Jobe, Alabama*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Evan McPherson, Florida

P

Mac Brown, Ole Miss

RS

Christian Tutt, Auburn

