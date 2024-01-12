"I want to thank the entire Auburn family for the last three years," said Etheridge. "It's been a dream coaching at my alma mater, but I'm excited and ready for the next chapter to further my career.

"I love Auburn with all my heart and have no doubt the program will flourish under Coach Freeze's leadership. Above all, I want to say thank you to my players. It's truly been an honor and a blessing to develop Auburn men on and off the field while building life-long relationships, I am and always will be an Auburn Tiger. War Damn Eagle."

Etheridge was hired away from Houston by Bryan Harsin in 2021. He was maintained by Hugh Freeze last season. Etheridge has also coached at Louisiana and Western Carolina along with serving as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech and Penn State.

“Auburn football would like to thank Zac for his contributions to the program the last three years,” said Freeze in a statement released by the Auburn athletic department. “He played a vital role in establishing the foundation of the future. Zac is a relentless recruiter and tireless worker who has a bright future in this profession. I look forward to watching his career develop and wish him nothing but the best.”

He signed with Auburn out of Charles Henderson in Troy, Ala., earning Freshman All-American honors in 2007. Etheridge suffered a career-threatening injury in 2009 but returned after a lengthy rehab to lead the Tigers to the BCS National Championship in 2010.

Etheridge's resignation comes less than 12 hours after Carnell Williams announced his resignation Thursday night.