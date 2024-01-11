“After taking time to pray and reflect, I have made the decision to resign from my position with Auburn football to pursue other opportunities," said Williams in a statement released by the Auburn athletic department.

The former All-American running back, who returned to his alma mater to serve as an assistant in 2019, announced his resignation Thursday night.

"I love Auburn, the players and AU family with all my heart, but this decision is what is best for me, my wife and sons. I am extremely grateful for the coaching opportunity given to me first by Coach Malzahn and most recently by Coach Freeze. These past five years on the Plains have been nothing short of incredible. Auburn is and always will be a special part of my life.”

Williams also served as the interim head coach for the final four games in 2022 following the firing of Bryan Harsin, leading the Tigers to an emotional home win over Texas A&M.

He was retained by Hugh Freeze as running backs coach and associate head coach.

“We are incredibly appreciative of Carnell and what he’s done for the Auburn football program during his time on the coaching staff," said Freeze. "He led Auburn through a time of transition and is one of the program’s all-time greats. I know this wasn’t easy for him, but I respect his decision and wish him nothing but the best.”

Williams totaled 3,831 yards and 45 touchdowns in his four-year career at AU, leading the Tigers to an undefeated season and SEC Championship during his senior season in 2004.

He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick in 2005 and played seven years in the NFL.