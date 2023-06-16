Camp season may be over, but recruiting is still in full swing. Auburn will host six official visitors this upcoming weekend as it continues its busy month of June. The list includes five offensive linemen, with a couple from out west coming in and an Alabama wide receiver commit also visiting. Let's review where Auburn's at coming into their visits.

Casey Poe is one of Auburn's official visitors this weekend. (Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) | Twitter)

Casey Poe, OL (Lindale, Texas) Auburn is in the top eight schools for Poe, who saw nothing but green arrows in the latest Rivals rankings release. He's now up to No. 143 nationally, No. 23 in the state of Texas and ranked as the sixth-best offensive guard in the nation. He's taken official visits with Georgia, Clemson and Texas Tech, with an official visit to Alabama lined up for next weekend. Poe saw Auburn's campus for the first time in March, coming away impressed with its culture, tradition and Jordan Hare Stadium.

DeAndre Carter, OL (Santa Ana, Cali.) Rivals100 offensive lineman DeAndre Carter is being courted by several west coast schools. USC seems to be an early favorite for Carter, the Trojans have hosted him several times for visits and keep in regular contact. Auburn offered him at the beginning of January and he's since visited schools like Texas, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State.

Preston Taumua, OL (Aiea, Hi.) Hawaii's top player, Preston Taumua will make the flight from the Aloha State to visit one of his top five schools. Auburn is in the mix for the 6-foot-4 lineman, as is Alabama, Nebraska, Arizona and Utah. Taumua had official visits set up with Arizona and Alabama earlier this month, with Oregon receiving one next weekend. His primary recruiters on Auburn's staff include offensive line coach Jake Thornton and Hawaii native Ben Aigamaua.

Khalil House, OL (Warner Robins, Ga.) Eight days ago, House traveled to Auburn for the offensive line camp hosted by the Tigers and impressed enough to earn an offer. Well, he's already set up his official visit and Auburn certainly seems to have grabbed his attention. When the Tigers offered, they immediately entered his group of top schools consisting of UCF, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Louisville and Stanford. House likes how close Auburn is to his hometown, which is another benefit and reason why it jumped into his top programs.

Jameson Riggs, OL (Hiram, Ga.) Auburn will be Riggs' third stop this month, as he took official visits to Clemson June 2-4 and Georgia Tech June 9-11. The 6-foot-5 lineman has checked off visits to Auburn, Tennessee, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and Georgia Tech in the last six months, dropping a top 10 schools in late April. All previously mentioned schools made the cut, as did Vanderbilt, Duke and USC.