Auburn hosted a 7-on-7 competition Thursday, bringing in schools from across the state.

One of which was Foley High School, where Rivals100 wide receiver and Alabama commit Perry Thompson plays. It won't be long before he's back on Auburn's campus for an official visit, which is planned for this upcoming weekend.

What's he looking to get out of it?

"Seeing the culture, how the coaches are outside of football and really just the Auburn experience," Thompson said.