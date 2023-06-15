Alabama WR commit previews Auburn official visit
Auburn hosted a 7-on-7 competition Thursday, bringing in schools from across the state.
One of which was Foley High School, where Rivals100 wide receiver and Alabama commit Perry Thompson plays. It won't be long before he's back on Auburn's campus for an official visit, which is planned for this upcoming weekend.
What's he looking to get out of it?
"Seeing the culture, how the coaches are outside of football and really just the Auburn experience," Thompson said.
Thompson's been to Auburn a couple of times since the new staff took over the program, each time building a stronger connection with the coaches. There's nothing but good things to say about wide receivers' coach Marcus Davis, who's been his primary recruiter.
"We have a good relationship," Thompson said. "There’s a connection there, a good relationship status."
As a junior with Foley, Thompson recored 87 catches for 1,059 yards receiving and nine touchdowns for the Lions. He's got higher aspirations for his senior year, with the goal of going for 1,200 yards receiving and nearly doubling his touchdown total.
He'll also have several sets of eyes keeping a close watch on him. Auburn is trying to pull Perry away from Alabama, where he's been committed to for nearly a year.
Heading into this weekend, does Auburn have a chance with him?
"Oh yeah," Thompson said. "Auburn, they’re up there."