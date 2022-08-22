 AuburnSports - Weagle watch: Commit tracker
Weagle watch: Commit tracker

Caleb Jones
High school football kicked off last week, with several Auburn commits back in action. Jeremiah Cobb exploded on offense, JC Hart hardly was on the sideline and Karmello English was a game changer.

Check out how the future Auburn Tigers did in their first games back:

JC Hart played crucial roles on both sides of the ball in Loachapoka's 38-6 win over LaFayette. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

JC Hart (2023 CB - Loachapoka High School)

Hart was all over the field for Loachapoka in its 38-6 win over LaFayette, playing wide receiver, cornerback and special teams for the Indians. He recorded five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown on offense, along with 63 return yards on special teams.

Defensively at cornerback, where Auburn is recruiting Hart to play, he had two tackles and a pass deflection.

Bradyn Joiner (2023 C - Auburn High School)

Auburn High opened its season against Hoover Friday, claiming a 17-14 victory over the Bucs. Joiner played on both the offensive and defensive line, but Auburn is recruiting him as a center.

He had five knockdowns, allowed zero sacks and zero quarterback pressures while on the offensive front.

Terrance Love (2023 S - Langston Hughes High School)

Love recorded three tackles on defense for Langston Hughes in its 47-16 win over Spartanburg. He also had one reception for four yards.

Jeremiah Cobb (2023 RB - Montgomery Catholic Prep)

It was a monster night for Cobb in Montgomery Catholic's 45-21 win over McGill-Toolen. Cobb had four total touchdowns on the night — three rushing and one receiving. He had 17 carries for 215 yards rushing and 61 yards receiving on two receptions.

Karmello English (2023 WR - Central High School)

English caught the first touchdown of Central's season, on the Red Devils' way to a 37-21 win over Hewitt-Trussville. He finished the day with five receptions, 43 yards and a touchdown, most of which occurred in the first half.

It was a game changer for Central.

"I thought Karmello changed their defense," said Central head coach Pat Nix. "He lit it up early and they had to do some things different to try and double him and take him out, which enabled the running game."

No stats yet: 2023 DE Wilky Denaud, 2024 CB A'Mon Lane.

Bye Week: 2023 DE Ashley Williams Jr., 2024 QB Adrian Posse both were off this week.

