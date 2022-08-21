AU commit the 'Hart of the City'
ROANOKE, Ala. — Loachapoka head coach Frederick Newton calls Jacorious "JC" Hart the heart of the city.
The title rings true, as the recent Auburn commit helped lead the Indians to a 38-6 victory over LaFayette Saturday night.
"He showed up tonight," Newton said. "He did it on both sides of the football. He played like the heart of the city."
It was the season-opener for Loachapoka; Hart spent most of the game on the field, only taking a break for a few plays here and there. He's just glad to be playing football again.
"It felt good, playing with the team I love," Hart said.
On offense, he reeled in five receptions for a total of 82 yards and a touchdown. Hart said that his touchdown, which was a 24-yard score in the fourth quarter, was the most memorable moment of the game.
On defense, he recorded two tackles and a pass deflection.
Hart spent most of the night matching up with LaFayette's Joshua Combs, who holds offers from Mississippi State, South Alabama and Troy.
"It was good, going against another person of my caliber," Hart said.
Even playing on both sides of the ball, Hart said he wasn't tired after the game. It's a normal occurrence though, according to Newton.
"That kid doesn't get tired," Newton said. "That kid right there is a special kid."