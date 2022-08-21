AU commit the 'Hart of the City'

ROANOKE, Ala. — Loachapoka head coach Frederick Newton calls Jacorious "JC" Hart the heart of the city. The title rings true, as the recent Auburn commit helped lead the Indians to a 38-6 victory over LaFayette Saturday night. "He showed up tonight," Newton said. "He did it on both sides of the football. He played like the heart of the city."



JC Hart played offense, defense and special teams for Loachapoka in its 38-6 win. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

It was the season-opener for Loachapoka; Hart spent most of the game on the field, only taking a break for a few plays here and there. He's just glad to be playing football again. "It felt good, playing with the team I love," Hart said. On offense, he reeled in five receptions for a total of 82 yards and a touchdown. Hart said that his touchdown, which was a 24-yard score in the fourth quarter, was the most memorable moment of the game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQXVi dXJuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQXVidXJu PC9hPiBjb21taXQgSkMgSGFydCAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9qY2hhcnRfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqY2hhcnRfPC9h Pikgc2NvcmVzIG9uIGEgMjQteWFyZCB0b3VjaGRvd24gcmVjZXB0aW9uLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZTJ1OEt5M2VnaiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2UydThLeTNlZ2o8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FsZWIgSm9uZXMgKEBj YWxlYmpzcG9ydHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2Fs ZWJqc3BvcnRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTYxMTYxMzAxNDkzMjUyMDk2P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK