Vote: Who do you think would've been 2020 A-Day MVPs?
The MVP awards for Auburn's annual spring game have, in their history, ranged from star players guaranteed to have big seasons to walk-ons who never saw the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium again.
That makes speculating all the more fun.
While there won't be a 2020 A-Day spring scrimmage due to the coronavirus shutting down sports in the United States, we can still look at Auburn's roster and guess which players would have stolen the show.
Would it have been an early enrollee freshman on offense? A dominating veteran on defense? Another Carlson on special teams?
Who do you, the fans, think would have won the MVP awards at this year's spring game? AuburnSports.com created straw polls for the offensive, defensive and special teams awards, and will unveil the results at the end of the day Saturday.
VOTE BELOW
OFFENSE: https://strawpoll.com/wh27w75a#
DEFENSE: https://strawpoll.com/hzdp8f1h
SPECIAL TEAMS: https://strawpoll.com/k62fa8dd