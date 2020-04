Auburn's 2020 A-Day scrimmage was supposed to kick off Saturday inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The annual spring game gives fans a glimpse of their favorite players from the coming season's Auburn team. Seeing as it's just a scrimmage, only public, not much can usually be placed into who the big individual performances come from. Any player on the roster is a legitimate candidate for MVP every year.

The Most Valuable Player awards for the event began in 1987, and are named for former Auburn running back Lionel James (1980-83) for offense, former Auburn defensive back Mark Dorminey (1981-82) for defense and former Auburn punter Lewis Colbert (1982-85) for special teams.

Since there won't be any Blue vs. White scrimmaging Saturday, let's take a look back at all the MVP winners in A-Day's history.