Updated depth chart: Offense

Below, is a look at a potential depth chart on offense with AU's returning players and the additions from the 2025 class and portal..

The Tigers still have a couple of more needs to fill in the portal but are nearly complete building the roster for next fall.

AUBURN | With Signing Day complete and Auburn already adding 14 players from the portal and losing 13, there will be a big turnover in personnel when spring semester starts Jan. 13.

QUARTERBACK

1. Jackson Arnold, Jr. (6-1, 210) -OR-

1. Deuce Knight, TFr. (6-4, 210) -OR-

1. Ashton Daniels, Sr. (6-2, 215) **Summer enrollee

It'll be an entirely new quarterback room in 2025 with the signing of Knight in the '25 class and both Arnold and Daniels from the portal. Arnold is the presumptive starter but he'll have to earn it. Hugh Freeze wants four quarterbacks every year so AU will likely seek another in the portal. Arnold and Knight are set to get a lot of reps this spring.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Damari Alston, Sr. (5-9, 209)

2. Jeremiah Cobb, Jr. (5-11, 196) -OR-

2. Durell Robinson, So. (6-1, 200) -OR-

2. Alvin Henderson, TFr. (5-10, 200)

The addition of Robinson from the portal really fills out the depth chart and it should be quite a competition to replace Jarquez Hunter, AU's fourth all-time leading rusher. Alston and Cobb have certainly paid their dues as long-time backups, and Henderson joins the program as ASHAA's all-time leading rusher.

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Cam Coleman, So. (6-3, 197)

2. Horatio Fields, Sr. (6-3, 202)

3. Duke Smith, TFr. (6-2, 190) **Summer enrollee

SLOT RECEIVER

1. Malcolm Simmons, So. (6-0, 179)

2. Sam Jackson, Sr. (5-10, 187)

3. Bryce Cain, RFr. (5-10, 150)

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Eric Singleton, Jr. (5-11, 190) -OR-

1. Perry Thompson, So. (6-3, 222)

3. Sam Turner, TFr. (6-2, 195)

4. Erick Smith, TFr. (6-6, 190) **Summer enrollee

Singleton can play outside or slot and projects as a starter or a key part of the rotation. He was ranked by Rivals as the nation's No. 2 overall transfer. Coleman and Simmons had standout freshman seasons and Thompson and/or Cain could certainly step up in year two. The addition of Singleton and Fields from the portal takes the pressure off AU's three freshmen to contribute right away.

TIGHT END

1. Brandon Frazier, Sr. (6-7, 262)

2. Rico Walker, So. (6-2, 246) -OR-

2. Preston Howard, Jr. (6-4, 231)

4. Hollis Davidson, TFr. (6-5, 230) -OR-

4. Ryan Ghea, TFr. (6-6, 240)

Frazier returning for a sixth year gives AU a key veteran back. AU now has two Maryland transfer tight ends in Walker, who joined the team last year, and Howard, who joins in January. Both will have a chance to step up and compete for a starting position or a part in the rotation. AU's depth should allow the two freshmen to develop at their own pace..

LEFT TACKLE

1. Xavier Chaplin, Jr. (6-7, 323)

2. Tyler Johnson, RFr. (6-6, 320)

3. Broderick Shull, TFr. (6-6, 310)

LEFT GUARD

1. Dillon Wade, Sr. (6-3, 303)

2. Bradyn Joiner, So. (6-2, 328)

3. Dylan Senda, So. (6-5, 318)

4. Tai Buster, TFr. (6-4, 290)

CENTER

1. Connor Lew, Jr. (6-3, 302)

2. Tate Johnson, Sr. (6-4, 281)

3. Kail Ellis, TFr. (6-5, 300) **Summer enrollee

RIGHT GUARD

1. Jeremiah Wright, Sr. (6-5, 333)

2. DeAndre Carter, RFr. (6-5, 345)

3. Clay Wedin, So. (6-5, 286)

4. Jacobe Ward, TFr. (6-4, 330) **Summer enrollee

RIGHT TACKLE

1. Mason Murphy, Sr. (6-5, 315)

2. Jaden Muskrat, Jr. (6-3, 312) -OR-

2. Seth Wilfred, So. (6-5, 329)

4. Favour Edwin, RFr. (6-6, 301)

That's 18 scholarship offensive linemen with 16 scheduled to participate in spring drills, which is a lot. The additions of Chaplin and Murphy from the portal were key to give AU stability at the tackle positions. It gives some of the younger tackles more time to develop and allows Wade to move back to guard, which best fits his skillset. Even with the additions, there should be plenty of competition in the spring, especially at right guard.