Updated depth chart: Defense

Below, is a look at a potential depth chart on defense with AU's returning players and the additions from the 2025 class and portal...

The Tigers still have a couple of more needs to fill in the portal but are nearly complete building the roster for next fall.

AUBURN | With Signing Day complete and Auburn already adding 14 players from the portal and losing 13, there will be a big turnover in personnel when spring semester starts Jan. 13.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Malik Blocton, So. (6-3, 291)

2. Antonio Coleman, TFr. (6-2, 270) -OR-

2. Malik Autry, TFr. (6-6, 325)

NOSETACKLE

1. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Sr. (6-4, 293)

2. Dallas Walker, Sr. (6-4, 318)

3. Jourdin Crawford, TFr. (6-2, 325)

DEFENSIVE END

1. Keldric Faulk, Jr. (6-6, 288)

2. Amaris Williams, So. (6-2, 269)

3. Darrion Smith, TFr, (6-2, 265)

Walker was an important addition at noseguard and Crawford has the look of a freshman who will be ready to contribute right away. Blocton started as a freshman but the experienced depth is a little short and AU is looking for help from the portal. Faulk is AU's best defender and can also slide inside to tackle. Williams could have a breakout season. Both Faulk and Williams can also play Buck.

BUCK LINEBACKER

1. Keyron Crawford, Sr. (6-4, 245)

2. Jamonta Waller, RFr. (6-0, 243) -OR-

2. Joe Phillips, RFr. (6-2, 251) -OR-

2. Jared Smith, TFr. (6-6, 245)

Auburn remains in the market for an experienced edge to add to a young group.. Crawford could certainly take a step forward in the offseason while Waller and/or Phillips will have a chance to win a spot in the playing rotation this spring. And don't be surprised if Smith makes a quick move up the depth chart. He may be the most talented of the group.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

1. Robert Woodyard, Jr. (6-0, 220)

2. D.J. Barber, RFr. (5-11, 226) -OR-

2. Elijah Melendez, TFr. (6-2, 225)

INSIDE LINEBACKER

1. Demarcus Riddick, So. (6-2, 217)

2. Xavier Atkins, So. (6-0, 210)

3. J.J. Faulk, TFr. (6-3, 230) -OR-

3. Bryce Deas, TFr. (6-2, 215)

Atkins was a highly-recruited prospect who played as a true freshman at LSU. Auburn signed three talented linebackers in the '25 class and at least two of the three are expected to contribute right away. Riddick was a standout as a freshman and Woodyard saw his first significant action last fall..

CORNERBACK

1. Kayin Lee, Jr. (5-11, 181)

2. Tyler Scott, So. (6-1, 199) -OR-

2. Donovan Starr, TFr. (6-0, 175)

4. Devin Williams, TFr. (5-10, 170)

CORNERBACK

1. Jay Crawford, So. (5-11, 179)

2. Raion Strader, Jr. (6-0, 182) -OR-

2. Blake Woodby, TFr. (5-11, 180) -OR-

2. JC Hart, So. (6-2, 199)

STAR (NICKEL)

1. Champ Anthony, Jr. (5-11, 182) -OR-

1. Sylvester Smith, So. (6-0, 192)

3. Kensley Louidor-Faustin, So. (5-11, 177)

Strader brings important experienced depth. Both Scott and Anthony are coming off of injuries. Scott should be close to returning for spring drills while Anthony will likely be later in the summer. Lee returns with a lot of starting experience and Crawford played like a freshman All-American when he stepped into the starting lineup last fall. There's a lot of versatility among all the defensive backs and many are capable of playing two or three different positions.

FIELD SAFETY

1. Kaleb Harris, So. (6-1, 201)

2. A’Mon Lane-Ganus, RFr. (5-10, 179) -OR-

2. Newboy Fegans, TFr. (6-1, 185)

BOUNDARY SAFETY

1. Terrance Love, Jr. (6-2, 220) --OR-

1. Taye Seymore, Jr. (5-11, 205) -OR-

1. Jahquez Robinson, Sr. (6-2, 205) -OR-

1. Eric Winters, TFr. (6-2, 205)

Harris earned a starting position this fall as a true freshman and much like Crawford, played at a very high level. The other starting spot and all the backup jobs are entirely up for grabs. Don't be surprised if Fegans or Winters eventually wins one of those starting positions. They are two of AU's most talented signees from the '25 class. Of the other returning players, Love has the most experience and will probably enter spring with the first-team. Seymore was a quality addition from Georgia Tech that will compete for immediate playing time and possibly start.

