Nick Coe didn't start Saturday's season opener against Oregon at outside linebacker, like Auburn's Week 1 depth chart said he would.

He instead lined up beside Derrick Brown at defensive tackle, supplanting junior Tyrone Truesdell, who was listed as a starter earlier in the week.

Despite working as a reserve, Truesdell had a career outing in the 27-21 win over Oregon. He led Auburn's defensive line in tackles with six, including half a sack and a tackle for loss.

"Oh, he's definitely coming along," senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown said of Truesdell. "You go from seeing Truesdell the last year and the year before, he's doubting himself. Now, he's starting to feel it out. I think it's really good to see him come along."

A former 3-star prospect in Auburn's 2017 class, Truesdell spent the past two seasons buried behind the Tigers' elite depth along their defensive line, never quite working out a niche in defensive coordinator Kevin Steele's system. He recorded just 14 tackles and no sacks through his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

At this year's fall camp, Truesdell worked as the first team defensive tackle alongside Brown more than any other player. His production was sorely needed as Auburn dealt with injuries to fellow defensive tackles Coynis Miller and Daquan Newkirk.

"Even throughout camp, I mean, he was showing bright spurts of what he's going to be able to do," Brown said of Truesdell. "He's starting to understand what he can do, fully — his full capabilities."

Highlighting Truesdell's night was one of Auburn's top defensive plays of the game. On a fourth-and-1 with 5:32 left — Oregon leading 21-20 — Truesdell beat Ducks left guard Shane Lemieux immediately off the snap, forcing the heavy set to collapse and allowing linebacker Zakoby McClain to smack running back CJ Verdell in the backfield for a turnover on downs.