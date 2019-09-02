Auburn emerged victorious in Dallas, but it didn't escape completely healthy.

Starting slot receiver Will Hastings, who caught one pass from Bo Nix for 38 yards, was held out of the second half of Auburn's 27-21 win over Oregon after getting "a little dinged" in the second quarter.

"There’s a decent chance that he’ll be ready this weekend," said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.

Sophomore wideout Anthony Schwartz, who underwent hand surgery Aug. 5, suited up in pregame and appeared ready to take a sweep from Nix after checking in during the second half, but the play was blown dead from a false-start penalty. Schwartz didn't play another snap.

Malzahn said Schwartz wasn't able to practice until last Tuesday, and the receiver's status will likely be week-to-week.

"We need to get him back into shape, so we just wanted to get his feet wet against them and did a couple different things, but each week his role will grow and try to get him back to 100 percent," Malzahn said of Schwartz. "That will really be a good thing for our offense. He’s an impact player and he affects defenses in a lot of different ways.”

On the flip side of the ball, there were a pair of surprises along the defensive line, starting with first team buck end T.D. Moultry, who played just a handful of snaps.

“Yeah, yeah, he had a little injury that kind of happened during the week," Malzahn said of Moultry. "So that kind of set him back and we’re hoping to get him back full speed here in the near future.”

Interior D-lineman Daquan Newkirk, who didn't practice at all during fall camp and wasn't expected back for a few more weeks, was cleared last week and played some during the win.

“The last two weeks, he started getting reps," Malzahn said of Newkirk. "He got cleared, I guess, the middle of last week and really practiced the last two weeks. He’s going full throttle. Jordyn Peters (foot injury), the same way. Both of them got cleared, both of them played, and we thought they did pretty well.”

Auburn plays its home opener Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT against Tulane.