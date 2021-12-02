Top targets: Defense

AUBURN | There’s two weeks left before the early signing period and Auburn remains involved with a number of talented prospects on both sides of the ball. Below, we take a look at the top targets on defense. DEFENSIVE LINE (3-4) Landing Caden Story in August was a good start for this group, which could see several more additions by Signing Day. Auburn is making a late push for a number of top targets down the stretch including 3-star Jeffrey M’Ba from Independence (Kan.) College, who was in for an official visit this week. He’s got at least two more visits, to Tennessee and Oregon, before making a decision. Auburn just offered 3-star Enyce Sledge from Neville in Monroe, La., a former Baylor commit, and he could be in for a visit one of the next two weekends.

Perry would be a huge in=state pickup for Auburn. (Rivals.com)

The Tigers are also making a big move for 5-star Georgia commit Tyre West, who attended the Iron Bowl and could be back for an official visit. FSU is also working hard to flip the standout from Tift County in Tifton, Ga. Another player Auburn is hoping to flip is 4-star Florida commit Chris McClellan from Owasso (Okla.) High. He just chose the Gators last week but remains open to other schools including AU. Four-star Nyjalik Kelly from Dillard in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., is a prospect to watch. He was scheduled to officially visit Auburn during the Iron Bowl but cancelled.

EDGE/LINEBACKER (3-4) Powell Gordon from Auburn High School was the Tigers’ second commitment in the 2022 class and he’s stayed firm throughout the last 10 months. He could play as an inside linebacker or edge. Auburn took a big step in adding an elite edge to the class this weekend when 4-star Khurtiss Perry from Pike Road in Montgomery, Ala., left his visit with the Tigers on top. Auburn has targeted several linebackers committed to other schools including 4-star Robert Woodyard from Williamson in Mobile, Ala., an Alabama pledge, and 4-star DeMario Tolan from Dr. Phillips in Orlando, Fla., an LSU pledge. Woodyard has visited AU a number of times this fall while Tolan is also being heavily pursued by Tennessee and Georgia. Perry, Woodyard and Tolan all plan to announce final decisions on Dec. 15, which could be a decisive day for Auburn recruiting. A few in-state linebackers to watch include 4-star Shemar James from Faith Academy in Mobile, a former Florida commit, 4-star T.J. Dudley from Catholic in Montgomery, an Oregon commit, and 3-star Deuce Spurlock from Madison Academy, a Michigan commit.