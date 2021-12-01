Top targets: Offense
AUBURN | There’s two weeks left before the early signing period and Auburn remains involved with a number of top prospects on both sides of the ball.
Below, we take a look at the top targets on offense.
QUARTERBACK (1)
Holden Geriner committed to Auburn out of Benedictine Military in Savannah, Ga., last February and appears to be firm in that decision despite the dismissal of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo. AU’s not currently involved with any other 2022 quarterbacks but could certainly make the position a priority in the transfer portal depending on circumstances.
RUNNING BACK (2)
Auburn locked up a key running back commit in Damari Alston in July and he’s become one of the leaders of the class. The Tigers would like to add one more and appears to be in the best shape for 4-star Justin Williams out of East Paulding in Dallas, Ga. The former West Virginia commit was offered by AU this past weekend. Alabama, Michigan and Tennessee are also involved. Another top target to watch closely is 4-star TreVonte’ Citizen from Lake Charles (La.) Prep, who de-committed from LSU on Sunday. A number of other top schools are in pursuit and LSU is sure to make another run at him with Brian Kelly in place as the new head coach. A third option is 3-star Andrew Paul from Parish Episcopal in Dallas, Texas, who could visit in January depending on how things go with Williams or Citizen.
WIDE RECEIVER (3-4)
Auburn has two talented receivers committed in Jay Fair and Omari Kelly, and Kobi Albert could be a standout on offense if he doesn’t play defensive back. Still, AU would like to add at least one more playmaking wideout to this class, but two of its top targets appear to be leaning elsewhere. Four-star Darrius Clemons from Westview in Portland, Ore., could be favoring the in-state Ducks while 4-star Antonio Williams from Dutch Fork in Irmo, S.C., will likely choose Clemson after his state championship game this weekend. Auburn is still involved with several potential standouts including former Florida 4-star commit Isaiah Bond from Buford (Ga.) High, current Pitt 3-star commit Camden Brown from St. Thomas Aquinas in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and current Tennessee 3-star commit Marquarius White from Clay in Pinson, Ala. Bond could be leaning to Alabama but AU is hoping to get him in for an official visit one of the next two weekends. AU would also like to get Brown in for a visit and White is a player to watch. This is another position that AU could also shore up via the transfer portal.
TIGHT END (1)
Auburn landed a difference-maker at tight end in Micah Riley-Ducker from West in Bellevue, Neb., when he committed in July. AU is not currently pursuing any other 2022 tight ends and has a strong group scheduled to return for next season.
OFFENSIVE LINE (3-4)
Auburn has two offensive line commitments from Auburn High School in Drew Bobo and Eston Harris, although it could get interesting with Bobo due to his father no longer being a part of AU’s staff. The Tigers recently offered 3-star Jalen Farmer from Eastside in Covington, Ga., and the Florida commit visited for the Iron Bowl and could return for an official visit over the next two weeks. Four-star Malik Agbo from Todd Beamer in Federal Way, Wash., was offered earlier this fall and officially visited for the Mississippi State game. He remains a target to watch over the next two weeks. Four-star Antavious Woody is a longtime Florida State commit but the Lafayette, Ala., native has stayed in close contact with AU’s staff and visited for a couple of games this fall. Auburn is also pursuing another FSU commit, 4-star Qaeshon Sapp from Lee County in Leesburg, Ga., but it’s unclear if he will visit. Another possibility is 2-star Anez Cooper from Pleasant Grove (Ala.) High. He was offered in October and is a possibility to bring in for a visit over the next two weeks or in January. The offensive line is one of the key positions Auburn will look to strengthen via the transfer portal.
ONE ADDITIONAL NOTE: Several of the targets listed were offered over the previous few weeks and more offers could go out and more targets could surface in the coming days as this staff continues to evaluate and recruit leading up to Signing Day on Dec. 15.