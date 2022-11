Exactly seven days later, Jenkins flipped his commitment from Florida International to Auburn.

A week ago, Jenkins didn't have an offer from Auburn. Interim head coach Carnell Williams changed that last Saturday, offering the 2023 quarterback during his visit to Auburn for the Texas A&M game.

One trip changed everything for Keyone Jenkins .

Jenkins described Auburn as his "dream school" last week and became the 11th commit in the Tigers' 2023 class Saturday. He joins running back Jeremiah Cobb and wide receivers Daquayvious Sorey and Adam Hopkins as the fourth offensive skill player in the class.

There's more work ahead for Jenkins, this time on the recruiting trail.

Now committed to Auburn, he'll look to bring several of his teammates from Miami Central with him. Those targets include Louisville commit Stanquan Clark, Pittsburgh commit Lamar Seymore and his uncommitted cousin, Rueben Bain.

All three visited Auburn this last week.

Jenkins is listed at 6 feet tall, 185 pounds and is the lone quarterback commit in the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class.