“It felt great, amazing,” Jenkins said. “Being offered by my dream school, I worked for this a long time. My hard work didn’t go unnoticed. I’m proud of myself."

The class of 2023 quarterback was offered by Auburn, his “dream school.”

Currently, the Miami Central High product currently is committed to FIU, but that won’t be the case much longer.

“Yes sir. Not for long,” he said when asked if he was still an FIU commit.

Standing at 6-foot and 185 pounds, Jenkins has Auburn “number one” on his list and plans to commit to Auburn relatively soon.

Jenkins is cousins with Auburn target Rueben Bain and “definitely” will be work to get Bain committed to the Tigers.

What stands out about the staff for Jenkins?

“Everything,” Jenkins said. “The coaches are always great and I like what they stand on: serve, discipline and belief. I love that.”