Tigers developing depth at RB

The first 11 on defense is pretty salty and should keep the Tigers in most games if they can remain healthy. The tight end position is deep and talented and Tank Bigsby remains one of the SEC’s most talented tailbacks.

“Like I tell people, when Auburn has won, just go in the history books, we run the football and we play great defense,” said Williams, who is second in Auburn career rushing yards. “I'm putting the challenge on my guys in my room, if they want to build this thing around this room, you guys are gonna have to put out — not just on Saturday, but Monday through Friday. The six other days, just doing the small things and taking care of your business.

“So I just love where we're going in that room. You see guys compete. You see guys pushing each other each and every day. Not only that, I want those guys to take a step further. You have some guys that have gotten themselves in order. Bring a teammate along. I think it's an honor and privilege to have this thing built around these backs. We have to deliver.”

One of the most important goals for Williams this spring was to build depth behind Bigsby. Top backup Jarquez Hunter missed most of spring with an injury, which gave Sean Jackson and Jordon Ingram an opportunity to step up their play.

Both did just that.

Jackson was able to get a lot of work in with the second-team and earned a scholarship after spending his first season as a walk-on. The redshirt freshman, who is 5-foot-9 and 230 pounds, will have a role this fall.

Ingram’s improvement started in the offseason program where he added 10 pounds to enter spring at 6-foot-1 and 209. He was also able to get in a lot of work with the second-team where Williams said he showed “exceptional vision” and the ability to make a cut and get downhill quickly.

“Jordon is still a little wet behind the ears with, you know, everything that's going on. But, man, he has gotten better this spring,” said Williams. “For one, I think he's finally healthy. He had an opportunity to get in the weight room, so he's stronger. He's put on some weight. He's getting an opportunity. I think that he has gotten better just with the reps. We still have got some ways to go, but he is getting better.”

Williams will add another option in May when freshman signee Damari Alston enrolls. Alston rushed for 4,195 yards and 62 touchdowns in his career at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Ga.

“I truly think he's a young man that can come in and contribute,” said Williams. “I think he's wise beyond his years. I think just mentally, he's a mentally tough person. Not only physically, but, like I said, wise beyond his years.

“A guy who runs behind his pads, one-cut runner, excellent vision. Just have that demeanor with him when you watch film, man, he's just a natural runner between the tackles. Just gets yards and break tackles.”

Auburn concluded spring practice with last Saturday’s A-Day game. The season-opener is Sept. 3 against Mercer at Jordan-Hare Stadium.