Scholarship 'well deserved' for Jackson

"I'm ecstatic for the young man," Williams said. "Sean Jackson, since day one, since he showed up here, all he has done is work. I mean, he's a very consistent player, natural running between the tackles. Great attitude."

Following practice in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Sean Jackson got his mother on FaceTime to give her some major news: he had been awarded a scholarship by Bryan Harsin and the Auburn coaching staff.

As a freshman last season, Jackson saw action in four games, rushing for 38 yards and a touchdown against Alabama State. This year, the Trussville native expects to produce even more despite sitting behind Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter in the running back pecking order. He also will see plenty of time on the special teams unit.

"Sean is a guy that, when he got here, we thought was a very good player — we used him last season on special teams," Harsin said. "Overall consistency is what we've seen from Sean. He's a pleasure to coach."

With Jackson now on scholarship, Williams is going to make sure that his player doesn't start to let up while at the same time remaining happy about the accomplishment.

"Like I said, the man's well deserved, so excited for him now," Williams said. "Like I told him, 'Let's not relax, let's continue to put in the hard work,' but I am excited for him."