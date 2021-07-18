Three sophomores ready to make an impact on defense

As Auburn inches closer to fall camp, it's time to start a new series looking at three players on each side of the ball ready to make an impact based on their class. To clarify, while the NCAA allowed everyone an extra year of eligibility, the players' class will be determined by Auburn's official website and how they list the player. For example, Auburn lists Kobe Hudson as a sophomore and that's how he'll be viewed for this series. Now, it's time to take a look at some second-year players on defense ready to take a step forward or continue making a big impact.

Colby Wooden performs a drill in practice. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)

Colby Wooden — DL After being named a member of the SEC All-Freshman team, Colby Wooden is the clearcut star of Auburn's defensive line. Part of what makes him so special is his versatility. Auburn lists him as a defensive end. But he can play anywhere from the 5 to the 2i. Outside of being a true nose tackle, Wooden can be anywhere on the defensive line. Last season Wooden had 42 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and four sacks. His 9.5 tackles for loss was good for third in the SEC. In Derek Mason's system where versatility is key, Wooden should be even better.

Ladarius Tennison — Nickel/Safety Christian Tutt was the starting nickel for Auburn most of last season. But when Tutt subbed out, or missed games towards the end of the season, Tennison took over. In the spring, Tennison shifted back to safety in order to get Nehemiah Pritchett on the field at nickel. But Tennison is certainly better and more comfortable at nickel. With Donovan Kaufman and Bydarrius Knighten in the mix at safety, Tennison should end up shifting back to nickel. Tennison totaled 21 tackles last year and should be in line for more this year.

Jaylin Simpson — CB As highlighted in the under the radar series, Jaylin Simpson is an extremely talented corner for Auburn. Even if Dreshun Miller and Roger McCreary end up as the starting corners, Simpson will find his way on the field. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his week one performance against Kentucky last season but then dealt with an injury. Even while dealing with an injury last year, Simpson had 14 tackles and three pass deflections. He continued to look strong in spring practices and will be able to make a big impact this fall.