Under the radar CB: Jaylin Simpson

It’s almost crazy to say this, but Jaylin Simpson is the pick for Auburn’s under the radar cornerback. But when you have Roger McCreary and Dreshun Miller as the starting cornerbacks, Simpson can be forgotten about. Nehemiah Pritchett, who graded out very highly by PFF last season may end up moving more to the nickel just to see the field.

As fall camp approaches for Auburn football and Bryan Harsin, a look at the depth chart and some under the radar players who could make an impact this season or rise up the depth chart.

Even if Simpson isn’t starting, his impact will be big for Auburn this season. Last year, Simpson got out to a hot start against Kentucky in his first-career start. Simpson tallied four tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup — earning him SEC Freshman of the Week. However, he injured his hamstring and was battling that injury the rest of the season.

He ended the season with 14 tackles and three pass breakups.

In spring practice, he looked very strong in Auburn’s open practice and one media viewing window. He had just one tackle on A-Day but looked solid in coverage. Simpson earned high praise and did just about everything he could to try and earn a starting spot.

The spot opposite McCreary will likely go to Miller who arrived from West Virginia and was very strong in 2020, but Simpson will be a strong backup this year. And when both McCreary and Miller are playing on Sundays next year, Simpson could very easily be Auburn’s next No. 1 corner.

At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Simpson has the size, length and speed to stick with nearly anybody and his boundary coverage skills are already strong.

Simpson really should not be considered an under the radar cornerback for Auburn this year, but with the talent in the room, he’s someone who fans may forget about, but shouldn’t.

***

PREVIOUS STORIES

QB

RB

WR

TE

OL

DL

LB