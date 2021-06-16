Summer enrollee impact: Defense

AUBURN | With so much focus on the transfer portal, it’s easy to forget that Auburn is bringing in 13 more signees this summer. A number of those signees from the 2021 class could make an immediate impact this fall.

DT MARQUIS ROBINSON

6-4, 300, TFr.

Robinson could figure in at noseguard or the three-tech or both in Auburn’s scheme. With Tyrone Truesdell, Marquis Burks, Tony Fair, Dre Butler, Zeke Walker, J.J. Pegues, Lee Hunter and Jeremiah Wright (injured), Auburn is deep at the NG/DT position and it might be hard for a true freshman, other than Hunter, to break into the playing rotation. Robinson had 39 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, three sacks and 23 quarterback hurries as a senior at Milton (Fla.) High.

DL IAN MATHEWS

6-5, 270, TFr.

Mathews is interesting in that he could play defensive tackle, defensive end or perhaps convert to offensive tackle. He’s expected to get a first look on defense during fall camp. Auburn is also pretty stacked at that big defensive end position with Colby Wooden, Marcus Harris, Caleb Johnson and Daniel Foster-Allen. Mathews had 32.5 tackles, 18.5 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles as a senior at Pacelli in Columbus, Ga.

DE TOBECHI OKOLI

6-5, 255, TFr.

Okoli should slot in at defensive end to begin his AU career but he does have the frame to add plenty more weight over the next couple of years and could be a future candidate to move inside. Like Robinson and Mathews, it may be tough for Okoli to break into the rotation as a freshman. On the other hand, it wouldn’t be that big of a surprise if one of the new defensive linemen was able to earn a spot considering AU’s new defense and new defensive line coach. Okoli had 41.5 tackles, 18.5 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks as a senior at Lincoln Prep in Kansas City, Mo.

EDGE DYLAN BROOKS

6-5, 250, TFr.

The edge rush position has been one of the few weak spots for AU’s defense over the past several seasons, but appears to be in an improved position heading into 2021. Brooks was a big late addition to the group and has a pretty good chance of playing as a freshman. He’ll be competing with Derick Hall, T.D. Moultry, Eku Leota, Nick Curtis and Romello Height, and possibly Chandler Wooten and Cam Riley depending on how AU lines up in certain packages. Brooks had 51 tackles and 5.5 sacks as a senior at Handley in Roanoke, Ala. He also had 16 catches for 212 yards and four touchdowns.

LB JOKO WILLIS

6-3, 205, RFr.

Willis will start out at weakside or Will linebacker at Auburn where he’ll compete for the backup spot behind senior Zakoby McClain. Wesley Steiner, who had a strong spring, is also at the Will and Riley can slot in there too if he’s not working at an edge position. Even with AU’s depth, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Willis play this fall as a backup linebacker and on special teams. There's a strong possibility he could have a bigger role in 2022, possibly as a starter. Willis was named a first-team All-KJCCC linebacker this spring after totaling 10 tackles, 0.5 sacks, one interception and one pass breakup in five games for Independence (Kan.) Community College. He also had seven catches for 114 yards. As a senior at Troup County in LaGrange, Ga., he caught 39 passes for 869 yards eight touchdowns.

CB ROTERIUS TORRENCE

6-3, 195, So.

Despite Auburn returning its top three cornerbacks and adding Dreshun Miller and Bydarrius Knighten (nickel) from the transfer portal, Torrence will be expected to play right away this fall. The former Tennessee commitment signed just 10 days ago. He’ll compete for a starting position, of course, but will likely slot into the playing rotation at cornerback, nickel and/or dime. I’d look for AU to use its defensive backs in a lot of different ways this fall and Torrence has a great chance to be part of the plan. A Bessemer, Ala., native, Torrence was named KJCCC Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 23 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, six pass breakups and one interception this spring. He led Hutchinson to the JUCO national championship.

CB A.D. DIAMOND

5-11, 170, TFr.

Diamond certainly has the athleticism to step in and play right away — and perhaps he will — but he may benefit from a year in the training room to add size and strength to his frame. Because of depth concerns, the opportunity is there for him to play as a backup and on special teams. Diamond had 25 tackles, 21 pass breakups and seven interceptions as a senior at Blount in Mobile, Ala. He also had 38 catches for 756 yards and five touchdowns.

S JUWON GASTON

5-11, 187, TFr.

Gaston is one of two freshmen safeties AU signed in February and there’s a good chance one or both will play as a backup and on special teams. Smoke Monday returns as one starter and should be joined by Ladarius Tennison (nickel) or transfer Donovan Kaufman in the lineup. Gaston will likely compete with Zion Puckett, Eric Reed Jr. and Ahmari Harvey for a spot on the second-team. Gaston had 54 tackles and four interceptions as a senior at Carver in Montgomery, Ala. He also returned a punt and three kickoff for touchdowns, and had several more called back due to penalties.

S CAYDEN BRIDGES

6-2, 190, TFr.

Bridges is in a similar situation as Gaston and has a pretty good chance of playing this fall at safety and/or special teams. With Monday being a senior, AU will want to get as much possible playing time this fall for any safeties that have the potential to step up as a starter or key backup in 2022. Bridges had 52 tackles, six tackles-for-loss and four interceptions as a senior at Magee (Miss.) High. He also had 44 receptions for 606 yards and seven touchdowns.

