Summer enrollee impact: Offense

AUBURN | With so much focus on the transfer portal, it’s easy to forget that Auburn is bringing in 13 more signees this summer. A number of those signees from the 2021 class could make an immediate impact this fall.

RB JARQUEZ HUNTER

6-0, 222, TFr.

Hunter has a great opportunity to earn immediate playing time in Auburn’s running back rotation this fall. He’ll start out competing with Central Michigan transfer Jordon Ingram and senior Devan Barrett for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers. AU is trying hard to build reliable depth at the position going into 2021 in order to take some of the load off Bigsby and have better options if he has to miss a game or two due to an injury. Mississippi’s Mr. Football, Hunter had 226 carries for 1,687 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior.

WR HAL PRESLEY

6-3, 197, TFr.

With some inconsistencies at the wide receiver position this spring, much of it do to injuries and learning a completely different system, this is a great opportunity for Presley to step in make an early impression. He’ll have a chance to learn a lot about the offense this summer working with Bo Nix and the returning receivers. Presley has the frame and athleticism to eventually be a No. 1 receiver. He had 43 catches for 1,073 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior.

WR TAR’VARISH DAWSON

5-11, 165, TFr.

Like Presley, the opportunity is there for Dawson to make an early contribution although he may need a year in the training room to be ready for a full SEC season. There could be some opportunities at the slot position competing against Ja’Varrius Johnson, Caylin Newton and probably one other veteran wideout. Dawson had 28 receptions for 690 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He added six rushing touchdowns, seven interceptions, an interception and a punt return for touchdowns.

OL COLBY SMITH

6-8, 320, TFr.

It’s unusual for a true freshman offensive tackle to start or even play in his first season at a Power 5 school. Most redshirt and need a couple of years of development before competing for a starting position. However, with Auburn’s situation at tackle, it’s hard to rule out any possibility with Smith or any of the incoming or young offensive linemen on the roster. He’ll certainly have an early opportunity to compete during camp and comes in already built like an SEC starting offensive tackle.