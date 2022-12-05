We have reached the last month of the year 2022, and what a year it has been. We've had controversies, a No. 1-ranked basketball team, a once-in-a-lifetime talent in Suni Lee fill up arenas and adore fans while wearing an Auburn leotard and a change at the top of the university, athletic department and football program. It's been quite a captivating year on the beat, and we still have almost all of December to go. The transfer portal just opened, the recruiting dead period is over and signing day is coming soon. So, while doing some last-minute shopping, putting up trees or lighting the menorah, we here at the site will keep you updated on the going on around everything Auburn. Since it has been so busy and there are many things to get out of this noggin, it is time for another edition of my ramblings. As the new head football coach said to recruits, come and see.

Hugh Freeze and his family pose for a picture. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)

- Alright, let's go ahead and get it out of the way. Yes, as a good friend, I am happy for Hugh Freeze, as he has desired this job for some time now. But, as a reporter with a job to do, I promise I will keep everything I write objective and won't shy away from asking hard questions or criticizing him if something goes wrong. Keeping it professional will be necessary, and that is always my goal. Reporter Stultz and friend Stultz will be two different people. Glad we discussed this. - Oh, and yes, I did get a little bit emotional at the introductory press conference. I'm glad everyone caught that. I knew the guy when he was at his lowest, and seeing him back up in the SEC was a great moment. But from now on, it is all professional. - Nick Saban's incessant whining before the College Football Playoff announcement made me laugh and hurl simultaneously. Alabama did not belong in the playoff by any means. - Memphis is facing a gauntlet of a schedule starting on Saturday when the Tigers take on Auburn in Atlanta. Penny Hardaway's team then travels to Tuscaloosa on Tuesday to face Alabama. - There is still time to follow my itinerary to see the Tigers play in Atlanta, Los Angeles and Seattle if you want to have the time of your life. - The Zach Calzada era in Auburn is officially over, going down as one of the weirdest in recent history. The injury might have hampered him, but there seemed to be other things going on that kept him on the sideline all year long. - Put Spotify on a 90s R&B and Hip-Hop station the other day, and the number of songs that I had forgotten about that are true jams kept on surprising me. I might have been dancing most of the time. - As a soccer fan, I'm loving the World Cup being on during the day right now. The energy, passion and downright pride you see in every player represent the best in sports. For most countries, this is the event to attend, play in and, of course, win. Seeing the tears of players and fans after getting eliminated is emotion at its core. Also, I love a lot of the anthems. Except for the Dutch. Virgil van KissMyButt. The Amsterdam airport is a complete mess. - The AuburnSports dot com Christmas Jamboree was an absolute blast as the Commodore had some of the best lasagna I have ever consumed made for us, and bourbon and beer were flowing at a rapid pace. Our intern, Henry, sure was quiet on the ride home.

K.D. Johnson drives to the rim against Saint Louis. (Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Sports)