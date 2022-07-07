STULTZ: Planning the ultimate Auburn basketball road trip

Auburn basketball has a complete travel schedule for December, with a trip to both extremes of the west coast on the agenda, along with a much closer visit to Atlanta. And, sure, it is only July, but it is never too early to plan the most epic road trip for Tiger fans, right? Well, today, yours truly is acting as everyone’s travel agent. For you, I have plotted out this amazing adventure that starts in the Georgia capital, sends you close to 3,500 miles via car to some of the most remarkable sights this country holds and, in between, a little fun in all these places just waiting for your visit. Here is The Auburn Fan’s Ultimate Basketball Road Trip. Who wants to go to Cancun anyway?

Bruce Pearl takes the floor before a game. (Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Sports)

ATLANTA - For the second-straight year, the Tigers will play in Holiday Hoopsgiving just up the road at State Farm Arena. Hopefully, unlike last year, it won’t be an early game. That would be wise of the organizers looking for big crowds as, even with the morning start last December, Auburn fans arrived in droves and watched a blowout of Nebraska. Indeed, hotel and restaurant/bar managers in the downtown area wouldn’t mind having thousands of customers. Things To Do Other Than Game - Visit the College Football Hall of Fame. - Sneak a bottle of Pepsi into the Coca-Cola Museum, drink it in front of everyone and claim it the greatest soda of all time. - Stay around and watch the Atlanta Falcons lose on Sunday. Atlanta to Little Rock (Monday, December 12 - 528 miles) - Rent a car at ATL and get going. - Visit the SEC office in Birmingham and ask the security guard for “just five minutes with Greg Sankey” because you have some great ideas to improve the conference. - Stop at Graceland only to realize it is the tackiest tourist site east of the Mississippi River. - Find a Wal-Mart in Little Rock and ask if Collin Raye still sells VCRs there. Little Rock to Amarillo (Tuesday, December 13 - 597 miles) - Take a minute in Oklahoma City to find the Thunder headquarters and remind them they took the next Sam Bowie over Jabari. - Side trip to Norman to welcome the Sooners to the SEC and ask them nicely to leave those guns they shoot at home. - Stay in Amarillo and get the opening lyrics to Tracy Lawrence’s “Texas Tornado” out of your head. It won’t work. Amarillo to Flagstaff (Wednesday, December 14 - 608 miles) - Challenge everyone in Albuquerque to spell Albuquerque. - Take in the beautiful and, just assuming, petrifying sights of Petrified Forest National Park. - Find yourself questioning whether you are in Arizona or Alaska during your stay in Flagstaff. Flagstaff to Las Vegas (Thursday, December 15 - 253 miles) - A helicopter ride over Hoover Dam is always fun if you are into dams and hydroelectricity. - Place a wager on Auburn winning it all in every sport possible at one of the sportsbooks in Las Vegas. - Go to a Blue Man Group show because, somehow, that is still a thing.

K.D. Johnson celebrates a basket. (Auburn Athletics)